Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

From abortion to bobcat hunting: US vote not just for president

Here is a look at who and what is up for a vote beyond the choice between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
AFP

Published

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for grabs, as will a third of seats in the Senate
All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for grabs, as will a third of seats in the Senate - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Anna Moneymaker
All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for grabs, as will a third of seats in the Senate - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Anna Moneymaker

It’s not just the Harris-Trump show: US voters this November 5 will cast ballots for members of Congress, tens of thousands of state and local officials, and in multiple referendums on topics including hot-button issues like abortion.

Here is a look at who and what is up for a vote beyond the choice between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

– Congress –

In addition to choosing a president, millions of US voters will decide the fate of Congress: both in the House of Representatives — where all seats are up for grabs — and the Senate, where one-third are.

The House of Representatives has 435 members, with each representing a Congressional district and elected for a two-year term. Republicans presently hold the House by a small margin, with the election so tight it is a true toss-up for who will win control.

Thirty-four of the Senate’s 100 seats are in play. The Senate consists of two senators from every state, who hold six-year terms. Democrats are in control now, but Republicans may well flip the chamber by a razor-thin margin.

If the same party were to win the presidency and both houses of Congress, it would have the power to push through the president’s agenda without support from opposition lawmakers.

– Governors –

Gubernatorial elections will occur in 11 of the 50 US states, with key races in New Hampshire, North Carolina, Indiana and Washington state.

The governor is the top executive at the state level, where most powers that do not belong to the federal government lie.

– Referendums –

Since the federal right to an abortion was overturned in 2022 by the Supreme Court, the issue has been omnipresent on the political landscape.

Democrats are trying to use the debate over reproductive rights to dissuade women voters from casting ballots for Republicans.

Abortion rights will be the subject of referendums in some 10 states. Voters in Nebraska will even vote on two competing abortion referendums — one prohibiting it after 12 weeks and another allowing it until fetal viability.

In dozens of states, voters are being asked to decide on a variety of other issues.

In Colorado, for example, voters will decide whether or not to ban “trophy hunting” of the mountain lion, bobcat and lynx.

And in Maine, voters will decide if they want to change their state flag.

– Local elections –

Thousands of local offices will also be up for election, including state-level lawmakers, judges, mayors, city council members, county officials, sheriffs and others.

In this article:Local, Politics, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The dollar slipped after a fresh poll put Vice President Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa, a state her rival Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020 The dollar slipped after a fresh poll put Vice President Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa, a state her rival Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020

Business

Asian markets rise ahead of US election, Chinese stimulus meeting

The dollar slipped after a fresh poll put Vice President Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa, a state her rival Donald Trump won in 2016...

14 hours ago
Beth Broderick in 'Holiday Mismatch' Beth Broderick in 'Holiday Mismatch'

Entertainment

Beth Broderick talks about her Hallmark film ‘Holiday Mismatch’

Veteran actress Beth Broderick chatted about her new Hallmark movie "Holiday Mismatch."

23 hours ago
First introduced five decades ago, MRI scanners are now a cornerstone of modern medicine, vital for diagnosing strokes, tumors, spinal conditions and more, without exposing patients to radiation First introduced five decades ago, MRI scanners are now a cornerstone of modern medicine, vital for diagnosing strokes, tumors, spinal conditions and more, without exposing patients to radiation

Business

What’s set to shape the pharma and healthcare business in 2025?

“Using Emerging Tools to enhance internal AI capabilities based on an emerging AI/ML company’s core technology.

21 hours ago

Business

Office dynamics: Workplaces slowly adapting to new expectations

Return to office? Not necessarily with harmony since many workers have relaxed their professional standards over the pandemic period.

20 hours ago