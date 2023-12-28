Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French star chef quits restaurant after ‘troubling’ hazing

AFP

Published

Although illegal, hazing still occurs in French restaurant kitchens
Although illegal, hazing still occurs in French restaurant kitchens - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP WIN MCNAMEE
Although illegal, hazing still occurs in French restaurant kitchens - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP WIN MCNAMEE

A French star chef has abruptly quit his luxury hotel job after a kitchen hand was reportedly tied up naked and humiliated, the hotel chain said Thursday.

The Bayonne public prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into charges of sexual assault and violence, prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP.

Aurelien Largeau, 31, who has a coveted Michelin star to his name, ran the restaurant of the prestigious Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, southwestern France until his sudden departure last week.

A spokeswoman for hotel owners Hyatt told AFP that the management had been informed of a “troubling incident”, footage of which had been shared online.

She gave no details of what was on the images but regional daily Sud Ouest reported that they showed an initiation ritual in the hotel kitchen.

A kitchen hand was tied to a chair naked for hours with an apple in his mouth and a carrot in his anus with all the chefs — known as the kitchen brigade — looking on, including Largeau.

The footage has since been removed from the internet.

The “humiliating” incident took place “under the authority, and in the presence, of chef Aurelien Largeau”, Sud Ouest said.

– ‘Safety a priority’ –

“This incident does not reflect the values that we defend,” the Hyatt spokeswoman said. “We have undertaken an investigation and taken the appropriate decisions,” she said.

“The safety, health and well-being of our colleagues, clients and partners are absolute priorities for us.”

The Hotel du Palais is a five-star hotel on the seafront in Biarritz, with an average price per night of over 400 euros ($445).

Officials at Biarritz city hall, a principal shareholder in the Socomix company which owns the hotel building, were unavailable for comment.

“We found out about it from the press,” said Patrick Destizon, an opposition town councillor and one of Socomix’s directors.

He said the hotel’s management did not mention “this episode” at a board meeting last week.

Hazing is banned under French law, but reports say the practice still occurs in French restaurants. It is sometimes defended as a test of whether junior staff can handle the pressures of the job.

A number of cooking professionals have started campaigns against violence in kitchens in recent years, including one called “Hands off my Kitchen Hand” and another “Respect your Kitchen”.

In this article:Abuse, Hotels
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: The New York Times vs Microsoft and OpenAI — A must-have lawsuit for the future

If the world is very lucky, this lawsuit may create a ballpark.

11 hours ago

Business

The new age of office pet peeves: What we find most annoying about our co-workers

This, along with other health fads, can lead to an unintended division between the health enthusiasts and those who prefer their morning routine to...

18 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles Apple Watch Ultra 2 devices are displayed for sale in Los Angeles

Tech & Science

Apple wins watch ban delay in US patent feud

A federal court handed Apple a victory by suspending a ban on the US sale of its latest Watch models in a feud over...

20 hours ago
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the surge across Asian markets Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the surge across Asian markets

Business

Asian stocks open higher on Fed rate hopes

Asian stocks opened largely higher on Thursday, with Hong Kong leading the gains.

12 hours ago