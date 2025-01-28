Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French PM sparks outrage with immigration ‘flooding’ remark

AFP

Published

Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Francois Bayrou upset some political allies with his views on immigration - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou drew sharp rebukes including from some of his allies on Tuesday after saying there was a growing feeling that immigrants were “flooding” France.

While the leftist opposition accused Bayrou of spreading far-right ideas and centrist allies also criticised him, immigration hardliners in the government and outside praised his suggestion.

“Foreign contributions are a positive for a people, so long as they remain proportionate,” Bayrou told the LCI news channel late Monday.

“But as soon as you get the feeling of flooding, of no longer recognising your own country, its lifestyle and its culture, rejection appears.”

He said such a feeling was not yet widespread, but it was growing and “some cities and regions” were already experiencing it.

Immigration hardliners Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin defended Bayrou, with Darmanin saying it was “progress” to recognise that “a certain proportion of foreigners on French soil cannot be exceeded”.

The vice president of the far-right National Rally party, Sebastien Chenu, cited Bayrou’s remarks as evidence that his movement had “won the ideological battle”.

But National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a fellow centrist, distanced herself from Bayrou.

“I would never have made such statements and I am embarrassed by them,” she said. “France has always been welcoming.”

Green parliamentary leader Cyrielle Chatelain said she was “extremely shocked” by Bayrou’s “shameful” remarks, which she said reflected “a false idea promoted by the far right”.

The boss of hard-left LFI’s parliamentary group Mathilde Panot called the view on immigration held by Retailleau and his allies “racist”.

According to France’s national statistics agency INSEE, there were some 5.6 million foreigners living in France in 2023, representing 8.2 percent of the overall population, against 6.5 percent in 1975.

In this article:France, Immigration, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

23 minutes ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

OP-Ed: The price of AI unrealism — $1 trillion disappears on US markets as China’s DeepSeek drops in

You’re buying a lot of money’s worth of something, and you don’t know what? Fix that.

7 hours ago
Operation of the chain's 230 stores in Russia was transferred to local management in 2023 Operation of the chain's 230 stores in Russia was transferred to local management in 2023

Business

Auchan’s Russia unit dismisses sale rumours

Operation of the chain's 230 stores in Russia was transferred to local management in 2023 - Copyright AFP/File ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe Russian subsidiary of French...

23 hours ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

Silicon Valley rattled by low-cost Chinese AI

Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts...

20 hours ago