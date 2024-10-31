French PM Barnier ‘doing well’ after operation

Michel Barnier (C) has been back at work since Monday after his weekend operation - Copyright AFP SERGEY BOBOK

France’s Prime Minister Michel Barnier was “doing well” Thursday after an operation to his neck over the weekend, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said.

“Of course (Barnier) was with us this morning” at a regularly scheduled cabinet meeting, Bregeon told journalists after the ministers’ gathering.

“He’s doing well and at work after two or three days’ rest which were necessary and normal, like any citizen who’s been in the hospital,” she added.

Barnier met President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the cabinet meeting and stayed on at the Elysee Palace for another appointment afterwards — avoiding photographers and TV crews present at the entrance.

But an AFP journalist saw the 73-year-old leaving later wearing his usual suit and tie.

Barnier’s doctor Olivier Hersan said Monday he had been operated on at the weekend for a “cervical lesion”.

The prime minister’s office did not specify what possible condition Barnier was being treated for or what precise procedure he underwent.

“Results from the analysis will be known in a few weeks’ time,” Hersan said.

Since Monday, Barnier has kept up official engagements at his Matignon residence, but Thursday marked his resumption of public duties.

Several people who spoke to the prime minister on Tuesday said he had been wearing a large dressing on his neck that prevented him buttoning his shirt collar and wearing a tie.