Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French minister says in favour of adding ‘consent’ to rape law

AFP

Published

Justice Minister Didier Migaud says he would back adding "consent" into the law on rape
Justice Minister Didier Migaud says he would back adding "consent" into the law on rape - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY
Justice Minister Didier Migaud says he would back adding "consent" into the law on rape - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY

France’s new Justice Minister Didier Migaud said Friday that he was in favour of adding the notion of “consent” to the country’s law defining rape.

The legal definition of rape in France includes the notions of “violence, coercion, threat or surprise”, but makes no mention of “consent”.

Asked if he would back such a move on the France Inter radio station, Migaud replied: “yes”.

Women’s rights advocates have called for the law to be tightened by including the concept, so that all sex without consent would be considered rape.

They say only a tiny fraction of rapes or attempted rapes lead to a conviction.

President Emmanuel Macron in March also signalled he would back changing the law to include “consent”.

The notion has since early September been at the heart of a mass rape trial that has shocked France.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, has admitted to drugging his wife to rape her while unconscious and inviting dozens of strangers to join in for almost a decade.

He and 50 co-defendants are being tried in the southern city of Avignon, in a trial to last until December.

Many of the accused have claimed they were led to believe they were taking part in a couple’s fantasy.

During hearings, some defendants have reluctantly acknowledged that Gisele Pelicot had not given them her consent.

Gisele Pelicot, now 71 and divorced, has received praise for demanding the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to facilitate sexual abuse.

Spain in 2023 approved new legislation, dubbed the “Only yes means yes” law, under which all non-consensual sex is rape.

Sweden, Greece, Denmark and Finland have also passed similar laws.

In this article:France, rape, Rights, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tamara Woolgar Tamara Woolgar

Tech & Science

How building an online community can help grow the tech ecosystem

Get insights on fostering engagement, collaboration, and support in a growing ecosystem.

19 hours ago
Philip Fusco Philip Fusco

Life

Interview: Philip Fusco talks about his environmental advocacy

Personal trainer, fashion model, and social influencer Philip Fusco sat down and chatted about his environmental advocacy.

20 hours ago
Buildings under construction are seen during sunset in Shanghai on September 6, 2024. Buildings under construction are seen during sunset in Shanghai on September 6, 2024.

Business

China admits economy facing new ‘problems’, vows to fix property sector

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders admitted Thursday that the world's number two economy was facing new "problems."

21 hours ago
Growing resistance to antibiotics has caused what the World Health Organization has called an "invisible pandemic" Growing resistance to antibiotics has caused what the World Health Organization has called an "invisible pandemic"

Life

‘It can happen to anybody’: Survivors of drug-resistant superbugs

It can start during the most commonplace of incidents, such as slipping in the bathroom or injuring a shoulder playing baseball. 

19 hours ago