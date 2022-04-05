Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French leftist hosts hologram meeting in run-off push

Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round.

Published

Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round after Sunday's vote but Jean-Luc Melenchon is convinced he is close enough behind in third place to spring a surprise.
Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round after Sunday's vote but Jean-Luc Melenchon is convinced he is close enough behind in third place to spring a surprise. - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round after Sunday's vote but Jean-Luc Melenchon is convinced he is close enough behind in third place to spring a surprise. - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The leading left-wing candidate in France’s presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon on Tuesday held a raucous final meeting that saw him beamed into a dozen French cities by hologram as he seeks to sneak into a second round run-off.

Polls predict that President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will go through to the April 24 second round after Sunday’s vote but Melenchon is convinced he is close enough behind in third place to spring a surprise.

As in 2017, his far-left campaign has upstaged the Socialist Party, the traditional standard bearer of the French left, while Communists and Greens have also failed to make an impact.

The latest Elabe poll published Tuesday put Macron on 25 percent in the second round, Le Pen on 23 percent and Melenchon still snapping at their heels on 16 percent.

Repeating a tactic he used in 2017, Melenchon addressed a rally in person in the northern city of Lille while at the same time supporters in 11 other French cities heard him address them simultaneously via hologram.

“If I get to the second round, I will meet you the following Sunday (April 17) no doubt at Charlety Stadium” in Paris, he told supporters.

“And there we will gather in our thousands! To show that we are determined to change the world! Because this is what we will do if we win the election!”

In his address, Melenchon called for an end to the “presidential monarchy” that he said has been brought to “ridiculous extremes” under the presidency of Macron.

“In these three days before the end of the campaign, the France which is searching for itself, the people who are looking will say to themselves ‘here is France, here is the one we want'” he said.

“I don’t care if I am accused of demagoguery,” said the leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party. “It is not the fault of the poor person if they are poor, of the ill person if they are sick.”

He added: “It’s always rebels who help give birth to the future.”

Seeking to burnish his international leftist credentials, Melenchon’s campaign earlier said he had won endorsements from the former Brazilian president Lula and his successor Dilma Rousseff.

In a radio interview earlier Tuesday, Melenchon hinted he could even sneak into the second round at the expense of Macron.

“Macron against Le Pen — it’s not going to happen…. “Look at the (poll) curves,” he told Sud Radio.

In this article:France, Politics, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

22 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West

World

Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Erdogan. 

18 hours ago
Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year

World

Japan minister brings Ukrainians from Poland on government plane

Twenty Ukrainians arrived in Tokyo Tuesday on a government plane with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland.

17 hours ago
Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports

Business

Europe warms up to Russian shipping blockade

The Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia,.

7 hours ago