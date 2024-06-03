Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French govt faces confidence motions ahead of EU vote

AFP

Published

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, left, has been accused of sidelining his party's lead European candidate Valerie Hayer
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, left, has been accused of sidelining his party's lead European candidate Valerie Hayer - Copyright AFP RYAN COLLERD
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, left, has been accused of sidelining his party's lead European candidate Valerie Hayer - Copyright AFP RYAN COLLERD
Adrien DE CALAN

France’s government on Monday faced two confidence challenges in parliament as political temperatures rise ahead of European Parliament elections set to mark a major victory for the far right in the country.

The bids to unseat Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government, which have little chance of passing, come from opposite ends of the political spectrum — the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) and the far-right National Rally (RN).

An Ipsos poll released Monday suggested 33 percent of people could vote for the RN list in the June 9 polls, double the likely score for President Emmanuel Macron’s governing Renaissance, whose 16 percent placed them just ahead of the chasing Socialists.

Launched in rebuke of ministers over budget cuts decreed without parliamentary debate, Monday’s votes are a last major political set-piece before campaigning is overshadowed by the 80th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings for the rest of this week.

“I hear the criticisms from the RN, from (the left), but not one of you is presenting an idea of how to do better or differently,” Attal told parliament.

“Both of you are opposed to everything that supports our growth, our economic activity, and the European internal market,” he said.

Attal’s government has been in place for just a few months and looks set for embarrassment on Sunday.

The RN’s lead candidate Jordan Bardella urged voters “not to be spectators of (France’s) decline” at a weekend rally that drew around 5,000 people in Paris.

The 28-year-old’s challenge to Attal, 35, has been cast as a battle for dominance of the next generation of French politics.

– ‘Phone a friend’ –

Attal was criticised Monday for intervening uninvited in Franceinfo’s radio debate with lead candidates, shunting aside Renaissance’s Valerie Hayer who has largely failed to score with the public.

“Hello, sorry I’m bursting onto the stage,” he told the audience, before a short stump speech on how many key issues “can only be tackled through Europe”.

“This is the new ‘phone a friend’ lifeline that (Hayer) seems to be using more and more,” said Francois-Xavier Bellamy, candidate for the conservative Republicans party, referring to the quiz show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”.

“Clearly people around her think they’re better at campaigning… there’s a bit of a macho aspect to all this,” he said.

Macron has also been attacked for using the weight of his office to intervene in the campaign, including with a major speech on Europe in April.

The president will give a prime-time TV interview Thursday when he is expected to address the elections, the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

He will be front and centre throughout this week as he hosts figures including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky for the anniversary of the 1944 amphibious invasion that kicked off the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi German occupation.

– ‘Bankrupt’ –

Monday’s debates in parliament will see the government defend its pursuit of tighter budgets, days after France’s debt was downgraded by ratings agency S&amp;P.

“Macronism is bankrupt,” LFI lawmaker Matthias Tavel told parliament.

“You can’t escape the rebuke of the people, because Sunday’s vote will be the start of what comes after Macron,” he added.

Attal told MPs that France had “no difficulty financing itself” and “we have a clear and realistic plan for the public finances”.

An absolute majority of at least 289 would be needed to topple the government in Monday’s votes.

Even combining the strength of the RN and the spectrum of left-wing parties, the hurdle cannot be reached without support from the conservative Republicans party — who for now are expected to sit on the sidelines.

In this article:Budget, Elections, Finance, gouvernement, parlement, UE
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former US president and current White House hopeful Donald Trump has joined TikTok Former US president and current White House hopeful Donald Trump has joined TikTok

Social Media

Trump joins TikTok, which he once tried to ban

Donald Trump has joined TikTok, posting his first video on the wildly popular social media app he once tried to ban while in office.

21 hours ago
A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah

World

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

Ignored by Russia and Israel, the International Court of Justice is hamstrung by a dysfunctional global system.

10 hours ago
Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years

Business

In shakeup, Washington Post executive editor steps down

Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

10 hours ago
Former US president and current Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump says if he is jailed after his historic criminal conviction, it could be a 'breaking point' for his supporters Former US president and current Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump says if he is jailed after his historic criminal conviction, it could be a 'breaking point' for his supporters

World

Trump warns jail time could be ‘breaking point’ for supporters

Trump has warned that sending him to prison could prove a "breaking point" for his supporters that will fuel concerns of political violence.

19 hours ago