Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French cognac workers protest China bottling plan amid tariff threat

AFP

Published

There is still concern despite the suspension of the move
There is still concern despite the suspension of the move - Copyright AFP -
There is still concern despite the suspension of the move - Copyright AFP -

Hundreds of employees of French cognac maker Hennessy on Thursday staged a protest over potential measures to circumvent Chinese tariffs imposed in a spat with the European Union.

Staff in the town of Cognac in southwestern France, from which the iconic brandy takes its name, earlier this month went on strike to protest a plan to export the drink in vats, rather than bottles.

Bottles will be subject to additional taxes estimated at 35 percent from China, Cognac’s second-largest export market after the United States.

Hennessy management announced Monday that they would put the plan on ice and the strike had come to an end. 

But concern remains strong that Hennessy, part of the LVMH luxury group, and other leading brands will bow to pressure and export their brandies in bulk for bottling in China. 

“This idea of relocating bottling is opening a Pandora’s box that could be disastrous,” said Tommy Dupuis, who has worked in the Hennessy factory for 13 years.

The protesters are demanding in particular an extension of France’s controlled designation of origin (AOC) labelling system — which aims to protect locally produced products — to include rules protecting local bottling, along the lines of the fizzy drink champagne. 

“Today, the AOC does not protect local bottling, this needs to change,” said Matthieu Devers of the CGT union, urging support from the BNIC association of cognac producers.

“If the BNIC makes this decision, we will be able to protect our AOC from A to Z,” said Dupuis.

“Cognac is here and it must stay here,” said Gladys Decou, an employee on the bottling line.

Others fear disastrous economic consequences for the region. “If the production lines are moved, I will lose my job, the others too, and Cognac will become a ghost town. We must not let this happen,” said Alex Barbin, a driver at Hennessy for 15 years.

Since October 11, China has required importers of European brandies — of which cognac represents 95 percent of the total — to submit a deposit or a bank guarantee letter with Chinese customs authorities.

The measure is part of what Beijing describes as an anti-dumping investigation. But the move is widely seen as retaliation for the EU imposition of tariffs on electric cars imported from China.

Under the plan, materials including glassware, labels, corks and boxes would be shipped to China, where brandy would then be bottled. 

Hennessy had said it was “suspending” — but not cancelling — the plan to follow the “evolution of the political and diplomatic situation”, with Prime Minister Michel Barnier announcing plans to visit China. 

The cognac industry, which is heavily dependent on exports, also fears it will be targeted in the United States, its biggest market, following the election of Donald Trump, who plans to step up customs duties across the board.

In this article:China, Eu, France, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. — © Digital Journal. Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. — © Digital Journal.

Business

Over half of Canadian businesses regret recent software purchase

Companies are focusing on software that supports scalability and operational performance, with learning management, business intelligence, and IT support tools leading the charge.

19 hours ago
Waymo plans to have its self-driving taxis on the road soon in two more US cities as it cautiously expands operations Waymo plans to have its self-driving taxis on the road soon in two more US cities as it cautiously expands operations

Tech & Science

Stalled engines? Driverless routes and roboshuttles

Operating under level 4 driving conditions, these vehicles are driverless and efficient, accommodating up to 22 passengers.

19 hours ago
A robot bartender developed by Spanish food tech group Macco Robotics serves drinks -- but also speaks a dozen languages and recognises customers by their faces A robot bartender developed by Spanish food tech group Macco Robotics serves drinks -- but also speaks a dozen languages and recognises customers by their faces

Tech & Science

The birth of humanoid agents: The convergence of AI, mechanics, and humanity

The focus on AI agents has attracted significant investment, according to Indset, with record-high “dry powder” of $250 billion.

18 hours ago
Rising sea levels threatens many low-lying islands Rising sea levels threatens many low-lying islands

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: The thankless task of sea level rise monitoring – Trickier than it looks, and worrying

The problem is the 8 billion people in the firing line.

16 hours ago