Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence

AFP

Published

Sarkozy denied the charges against him
Sarkozy denied the charges against him - Copyright POOL/AFP Ludovic MARIN
Sarkozy denied the charges against him - Copyright POOL/AFP Ludovic MARIN
Eleonore DERMY

A Paris court on Wednesday lightened a one-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy over illegal campaign financing, saying he needed to spend only half that time behind bars.

But while lighter than the original sentence, Wednesday’s ruling was still harsher than the one-year suspended sentence that prosecutors called for.

The Paris court of appeal confirmed a lower court’s guilty verdict for Sarkozy, who was convicted of hiding illegal overspending in his 2012 re-election campaign.

Sarkozy was initially sentenced to one-year in prison, but the appeals court said he should serve six months, with another six months suspended.

Sarkozy has faced a litany of legal problems since his sole term in office between 2007 and 2012.

In a series of cases, he has been charged with corruption, bribery, influence-peddling and campaign finance infringements.

In the so-called “Bygmalion affair”, Sarkozy, 69, faced charges that his right-wing party, then known as the UMP, worked with a public relations firm to hide the true cost of his 2012 re-election bid.

When the court handed down its one-year jail term in 2021, he became France’s first post-World War II president to be sentenced to prison.

But the court specified that the sentence should take the form of electronically controlled house arrest rather than prison.

– Trial in 2025 –

After Sarkozy appealed that sentence — one of 10 of the 13 defendants to do so — the appeal trial began in November last year.

Sarkozy has not so far served any jail time as his case has been winding its way through appeals.

The former French president has “vigorously” denied any wrongdoing, accusing the firm, Bygmalion, of having enriched itself behind his back.

Sarkozy has insisted that he could never have imagined that “there was a system of false invoices.”

But prosecutors said Sarkozy spent nearly 43 million euros ($47 million) on his 2012 campaign — almost double the permitted 22.5 million euros.

France sets strict limits on campaign spending.

The 13 other people — including members of the UMP party, accountants and Bygmalion executives — were found guilty of various charges, ranging from forgery and fraud to complicity in illegal campaign financing.

In 2025, Sarkozy faces trial over allegations he took money from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi to illegally fund his victorious 2007 bid for the presidency.

Despite his legal woes, the man who styled himself as the “hyper-president” while in office still enjoys considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics.

Sarkozy has also maintained a relationship with President Emmanuel Macron. French media have reported that the pair have dined together on numerous occasions to talk politics.

Sarkozy has also written books that have become major publishing events.

In his latest work, he said he would like his protege and current Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to succeed Macron as French president, noting his “evident qualities”, although the minister has since indicated he may not run.

burs/jh/as/jj

In this article:France, Politics, sarkozy, Trial
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Inaugural Tourism Investor Forum bridges the gap between small businesses and investors

TIAC's initiative aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors in dynamic sessions fostering collaboration and growth

16 hours ago
Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago

World

Indonesia to vote with ex-general Subianto the favourite

Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAAdek Berry with Dessy Sagita in...

23 hours ago
More than 32 million people were under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as Storm Lorraine wrought havoc More than 32 million people were under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as Storm Lorraine wrought havoc

World

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

The northeastern United States was engulfed by snow Tuesday as a powerful winter storm battered the region.

16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024 US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and the 2024 election — Golden opportunities for ignorance

Your ignorance is safe. Return to digging your caves.

17 hours ago