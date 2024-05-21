Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

French actor Depardieu in ‘violent’ scuffle with photographer

AFP

Published

An Italian photographer says Gerard Depardieu punched him in Rome 
An Italian photographer says Gerard Depardieu punched him in Rome  - Copyright POOL/AFP Curtis Means
An Italian photographer says Gerard Depardieu punched him in Rome  - Copyright POOL/AFP Curtis Means

A well-known Italian paparazzi photographer accused French film star Gerard Depardieu of punching him in Rome on Tuesday, media reported, with the actor’s lawyer saying he had been defending a companion.

Italian daily Il Messaggero quoted the photographer Rino Barillari as saying the 75-year old actor punched him three times in the face when he tried to photograph the star.

Barillari, 79, dubbed the “king of paparazzi”, told the paper he approached the actor and a woman at Harry’s Bar on the chic Via Veneto on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mamma mia, he is fat. He punched me three times in the face,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

“First I’m going to hospital, then I’m going to deal with him. I’m going to file a complaint to the police.”

He said the woman, Depardieu’s partner Magda Vavrusova, initially tried to block him from taking photographs.

In a statement released later, the couple’s lawyer Delphine Meillet cited Vavrusova as saying the photographer had pushed her violently and touched her chest with his arm.

“It still hurts. He was extremely violent,” it quoted Vavrusova as telling police when she filed a complaint.

Meillet said Depardieu slipped and fell on Barillari while trying to get between him and Vavrusova.

The lawyer said Barillari was “well known as much for his photos as for his aggressive methods”.

Reached by telephone, Barillari told AFP he was in hospital and could not talk.

During a long career that started young, Barillari has photographed numerous stars including Elizabeth Taylor and Ingrid Bergman in the Italian capital.

Depardieu, a giant of French cinema, has faced scandals over recent years, including a series of sex assault charges that he denies.

He is scheduled to go on trial in October over accusations of sexual assault against two women.

In this article:Assault, Film, France, Italy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

2 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump saw the value of the parent company behind his Truth Social media platform drop after it began trading publicly Former US president Donald Trump saw the value of the parent company behind his Truth Social media platform drop after it began trading publicly

Social Media

Parent company of Trump’s Truth Social posts $328 mln loss

TMTG, which recently went public, posted a net loss of $327.6 million from January to March.

19 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust'

World

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza ‘war crimes’ arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the landmark request 'with disgust' - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday...

24 hours ago
More than a dozen of the world's leading AI firms have made fresh safety commitments at a global summit in South Korea More than a dozen of the world's leading AI firms have made fresh safety commitments at a global summit in South Korea

Tech & Science

16 top AI firms make new safety commitments at Seoul summit

More than a dozen of the world's leading artificial intelligence firms made fresh safety commitments at a global summit in Seoul.

9 hours ago