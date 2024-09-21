Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

France’s Macron appoints new government in shift to right

AFP

Published

Barnier's first big job will be to get a budget passed in parliament
Barnier's first big job will be to get a budget passed in parliament - Copyright CARTENZ PEACE TASK FORCE/AFP Handout
Barnier's first big job will be to get a budget passed in parliament - Copyright CARTENZ PEACE TASK FORCE/AFP Handout
Jurgen HECKER

French President Emmanuel Macron named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier Saturday, marked by a shift to the right 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

The first major task for Barnier, appointed just over two weeks ago, will be to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France’s financial situation, which the prime minister this week called “very serious”.

Conservative Barnier is best known internationally for leading the European Union’s Brexit negotiations with the UK.

More recently, he has had the difficult job of submitting a cabinet for Macron’s approval that has the best chance of surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Opposition politicians from the left have already announced they will challenge his government with a confidence motion.

In the July election, a left-wing bloc called the New Popular Front (NFP) won the most parliamentary seats of any political bloc, but not enough for an overall majority.

Macron argued that the left would be unable to muster enough support to form a government that would not immediately be brought down in parliament.

He turned instead to Barnier to lead a government drawing mostly on parliamentary support from Macron’s allies, as well as from the conservative Republicans (LR) and the centrists groups.

– ‘No future’ –

Macron was counting too, on a neutral stance from the far right — but the leader of the National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella was quick to condemn the composition of the new government.

It marked “a return to Macronism” and so had “no future whatsoever”, he said Saturday.

At the other end of the political spectrum, far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon called the new lineup “a government of the general election losers”.

France, he said, should “get rid” of the government “as soon as possible”.

Among the new faces in key cabinet posts are Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, a centrist, and conservative Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry, whose portfolio covers immigration.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, a close Macron ally, has kept his job.

The difficult job of submitting a budget plan to parliament next month falls to 33-year-old Antoine Armand, the new finance minister. He has previously served as head of parliament’s economic affairs commission.

Even before the announcement, thousands of people with left-leaning sympathies took to the streets in Paris, the southern port city of Marseille and elsewhere on Saturday to protest.

They were objecting to a cabinet they say does not reflect the outcome of the parliamentary election.

“I am here because this outcome does not correspond to how people voted,” said Violette Bourguignon, 21, demonstrating in Paris.

“I am worried and I’m angry. What is the point of having an election at all?” she said.

In this article:France, Government, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The gadgets exploded simultaneoulsy The gadgets exploded simultaneoulsy

World

A modern ‘Trojan Horse’: two days of mayhem in Lebanon

Hundreds of pagers across the country, and even outside its borders, then simultaneously bleep with a message and explode.

23 hours ago
Danny Burstein Danny Burstein

Entertainment

Tony winner Danny Burstein is headed to ‘Gypsy’ on Broadway

Tony winner Danny Burstein is headed to the new production of "Gypsy" on Broadway.

23 hours ago
Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Entertainment

Voice cast feels passionate connection to ‘Transformers One’ characters

‘Transformers One’ stars talked about the film and why it means so much to them at SDCC earlier this year.

18 hours ago
The 1979 partial meltdown of Unit 2 at Three Mile Island caused panic in the United States and brought the deployment of nuclear energy to a standstill for a generation The 1979 partial meltdown of Unit 2 at Three Mile Island caused panic in the United States and brought the deployment of nuclear energy to a standstill for a generation

Business

US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen to power Microsoft

Three Mile Island, the site of America's worst nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide power to Microsoft, Constellation Energy.

23 hours ago