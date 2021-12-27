Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday.

Published

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight
Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS
Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks.

Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.

Macron will hold a crisis meeting at 4:00 pm (1500 GMT) via videoconference from his Mediterranean holiday retreat at Bregancon with key members of his cabinet and representatives of French public health bodies.

One measure under consideration is to restrict the country’s Covid health pass, which is required to enter restaurants, cinemas and other public venues, only to people who are fully vaccinated — and no longer also to those with a recent negative test.

The pass as well as a negative test could also be required for bars or cafes without table seating, and possibly for nightclubs if they are allowed to reopen in January after a four-week closure ordered on December 6.

Some doctors have also suggested a curfew for New Year’s Eve, while a group of health workers want to postpone the return of students to schools after the holidays, set for January 3.

Masks could also be required when outside, a measure already imposed in the Savoie region in the French Alps, and in other European countries.

Officials have been urging people not to hold parties or large family gatherings over the holidays, and some 22 million people out of an eligible 40 million have received Covid booster shots.

In this article:covid, France, macron, omicron
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Life

The easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid19 promise desperately needed protection.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Russia’s first hypersonic multi- warhead salvo – Much hype; but are they invincible? Not really

Hypersonic missiles could be the crystal meth of future conflicts.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

The Alpha variant evolved to evade our immune system — becoming the first ‘Variant of Concern’

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations - Copyright AFP Chandan...

12 hours ago
Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

World

Covid-hit Xi'an tightens measures as China sees 21-month case record

The Chinese city of Xi'an, where 13 million residents are currently confined to their homes, announced tightened restrictions on Sunday.

21 hours ago