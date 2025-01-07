Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

France to remember Charlie Hebdo attacks 10 years on

AFP

Published

The front page of Charlie Hebdo featuring a reader sitting on an AK-47 with the caption 'Indestructible'
The front page of Charlie Hebdo featuring a reader sitting on an AK-47 with the caption 'Indestructible' - Copyright AFP Martin LELIEVRE
The front page of Charlie Hebdo featuring a reader sitting on an AK-47 with the caption 'Indestructible' - Copyright AFP Martin LELIEVRE
Adam PLOWRIGHT and Karine PERRET

France is set to mark Tuesday 10 years since an Islamist attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper that shocked the country and led to fierce debate about freedom of expression and religion.

President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are set to lead commemorations at the site of the weekly’s former offices, which were stormed by two masked Qaeda-linked gunmen with AK-47 assault rifles.

Macron and Hidalgo will also remember Ahmed Merabet, a Muslim police officer guarding the offices who was executed at point-blank range as he begged for his life in one of the most shocking images recorded of the tragedy.

Twelve people died in the attacks, including eight editorial staff, while a separate but linked hostage-taking at a Jewish supermarket in eastern Paris by a third gunman on January 9, 2015, claimed another four lives. 

The bloodshed signalled the start of a dark period for France during which extremists inspired by Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group repeatedly mounted attacks that set the country on edge and raised religious tensions. 

Charlie Hebdo has published a special edition to mark the 10-year anniversary that features a front-page cartoon with the caption “Indestructible!” 

In a typically provocative move, the militantly atheist publication also organised a God-themed cartoon contest that invited submissions of the “funniest and meanest” caricatures of religious figures.

“Satire has a virtue that has enabled us to get through these tragic years: optimism,” said an editorial by its director Laurent Sourisseau, known as “Riss”, who survived the 2015 massacre.

“If you want to laugh, it means you want to live.”  

The attack on the newspaper by two Paris-born brothers of Algerian descent was said to be revenge for its decision to publish caricatures lampooning the Prophet Mohammed, Islam’s most revered figure.

– Cartoons –

The 10-year anniversary of the killings has lead to fresh introspection in France about the nature of press freedom and the ability of publications such as Charlie Hebdo to blaspheme and ridicule religious figures, particularly Islamic ones.

The killings fuelled an outpouring of sympathy in France expressed in a wave of “Je Suis Charlie” (“I Am Charlie”) solidarity, with many protestors brandishing pencils and pens and vowing not to be intimidated by religious fanatics.

“Are we all still Charlie?” public broadcaster France 2 will ask in a special debate programme on Tuesday evening, with all major media organisations marking the event in some way.

Left-leaning daily Le Monde said the shock of the killings was comparable to that felt in the United States after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the country.

“How can we not deplore that the ‘I am Charlie’ has given way to a certain relativism with regards to freedom of expression and blasphemy, in particular among young generations?” it said.

Critics of Charlie Hebdo, foreign and domestic, are often puzzled by its crude humour and deliberately provocative cartoons that regularly incite controversy. 

It has been accused of crossing the line into Islamophobia — which it denies — while its decision to repeatedly publish cartoons of Mohammed was seen by some as driving a wedge between the white French population and the country’s large Muslim minority.

But a survey carried out by polling group Ifop and published in this week’s Charlie Hebdo indicated widespread public support among French people for the freedom of expression to override concern for religious sensibilities. 

A total of 76 percent of respondents believed freedom of expression and the freedom to caricature were fundamental rights, and 62 percent thought people had the right to mock religious beliefs.

In this article:Attacks, charlie, France, Media, Religion
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

Tech & Science

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

8 hours ago
Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year

Business

‘Lost year’: Germany electric car sales go into reverse

Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

9 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a positive but cautious note.

8 hours ago