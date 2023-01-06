Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

France suffered record heat, rain shortfall in 2022: weather office

AFP

Published

Near-bare slopes at the Luchon-Superbagneres ski resort in southwestern France on January 5, 2023
Near-bare slopes at the Luchon-Superbagneres ski resort in southwestern France on January 5, 2023 - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN
Near-bare slopes at the Luchon-Superbagneres ski resort in southwestern France on January 5, 2023 - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN

France experienced its hottest average temperature and lowest levels of rainfall on record in 2022, the national weather office said on Friday.

The average temperature for the year was 14.5 degrees Celsius (58.1 Fahrenheit), “very far above 2020 which held the previous record” of 14,07 degrees Celsius, Meteo France said in a statement. 

The heat was “a symptom of climate change,” it added.

The country also suffered a “record rainfall deficit” of 25 percent below the long-term average, the lowest since 1989, the weather office added.

Like much of western Europe, France experienced a punishing summer of record temperatures and forest fires that led to a renewed focus on climate change.

Autumn and winter have also been exceptionally mild, with rain and warm temperatures reducing usually icy ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees mountains to muddy expanses.

French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism from some climate scientists this week over his New Year’s Eve address to the nation last weekend, in which he suggested the drought and baking temperatures last year were a surprise.

Talking about overlapping problems that buffeted the country, he said: “Who could have predicted the wave of inflation, sparked thereafter? Or the climate crisis with spectacular effects again this summer in our country?”

“‘Who could have predicted the climate crisis?'” scientist and geologist Goneri Le Cozannet wrote on Twitter.

“It’s funny, that’s one of my favourite jokes to make fun of politicians who have lost contact with reality.”

Le Cozannet is a contributor to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warned in February that time had nearly run out to ensure a “liveable future” for all on earth.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Solving the 230-year-old mystery of Caribbean breadfruit

Botanists used a variety of tools to identify breadfruit lineages growing in the Caribbean today.

4 hours ago
Denise Coates founded Bet365 in the early 2000s before turning into a global powerhouse of the online gaming world Denise Coates founded Bet365 in the early 2000s before turning into a global powerhouse of the online gaming world

Business

Bet365 boss earns £260 million pay package

Denise Coates founded Bet365 in the early 2000s before turning into a global powerhouse of the online gaming world - Copyright AFP Indranil MUKHERJEE...

11 hours ago
Ukrainian startups such as Releaf Paper at the annual CES consumer electronics show pitched their ideas, and sought funding, saying that people are united in efforts to keep that nation strong despite the invation by Russia Ukrainian startups such as Releaf Paper at the annual CES consumer electronics show pitched their ideas, and sought funding, saying that people are united in efforts to keep that nation strong despite the invation by Russia

Business

Ukraine startups at CES strive to help the nation triumph

A dozen Ukrainian startups proudly showed off innovations at CES on Friday.

6 hours ago
Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could be a game-changer against many diseases Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could be a game-changer against many diseases

Business

Germany’s BioNTech plans UK trial of mRNA cancer therapy

Scientists believe mRNA vaccines could be a game-changer against many diseases - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File MARIO TAMAGerman pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which developed...

15 hours ago