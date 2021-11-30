Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

Published

Frenchman Vincent Fichot says his Japanese wife abducted their children -- and he promises to go on hunger strike until they are reunited - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about “parental kidnapping” in Japan.

The children’s French father Vincent Fichot — a resident in Japan — has drawn international attention over his attempts to reestablish contact with his son and daughter, who he says were kidnapped by their mother in 2018.

French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.

The French embassy declined to comment on the case.

Japanese law does not include a provision for shared custody when parents separate, and authorities have long been accused of turning a blind eye when one parent denies the other access to their children.

Fichot staged a three-week hunger strike during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year to draw attention to his case, and says he has received support from foreign and Japanese parents in a similar position.

A lawyer for Fichot’s wife declined to comment on the warrant.

“Divorce proceedings are ongoing. We have no desire to fight outside of court,” he told AFP.

No official numbers exist, but rights groups have estimated that about 150,000 minors are forcibly separated from a parent every year in Japan. 

Fichot’s case was raised with Japanese officials by French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the country for the Olympics.

Fichot has also joined other parents in bringing a complaint against Japan over the issue before a UN rights body.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

11 hours ago
Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM Sweden's Andersson elected as nation's first woman PM

World

She’s back: Sweden’s Andersson elected PM for the second time

Sweden's first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the minority Social Democrats, was reappointed on Monday.

11 hours ago

Business

Consumer beware: Where to avoid online shopping scams

Scammers are using a technique called “like-farming,” where they ask you to like or comment on their post for a chance to win a...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is a zebra white with black stripes, or black with white stripes?

Aerial view from a helicopter of a group of Burchell's plains zebras (Equus quagga burchellii), Okavango Delta, Botswana. Source - Diego Deiso. CC SA...

22 hours ago