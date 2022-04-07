Connect with us

Fox that bit congressman and eight others on Capitol Hill did have rabies

A fox that bit a U.S. congressman Monday evening on Capitol Hill has tested positive for rabies.

Published

The female fox captured by Capitol Hill Police. Credit - U.S. Capitol Police
According to officials, a fox that bit a U.S. congressman on Monday evening as he was heading to work on Capitol Hill has tested positive for rabies.

Representative Ami Bera, D-Calif. was walking to the Capitol for votes when he felt something lunge at him from behind as he walked near one of the Senate office buildings, reports the Associated Press.

He turned and used his umbrella to fend off what he thought would be a small dog, but he soon realized he was tangling with a fox. The encounter only lasted about 15 seconds, Bera said.

A bystander yelled to alert others and the fox fled as U.S. Capitol Police officers ran up to the scene. A medical doctor, Bera looked for puncture wounds. He didn’t see evidence of any, but there was some abrasion, so he consulted the Capitol physician, who told him not to take any chances and to get treated.

He said he went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after votes for the first of a series of four shots. ‘I would say it’s the most unusual day on the Hill in 10 years,” Bera said of his experience.

The fox was captured on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the DC Health Department said the female fox was “responsible for 9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill” and was “humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done.”

The test came back positive Wednesday evening, according to NBC News.

“The DC Public Health lab has confirmed the fox that was captured yesterday tested positive for the rabies virus. DC Health is contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox,” the department said in a statement.

The fox’s “kits were found and captured” Wednesday morning, and “officials are working to determine next steps” for them, the health agency said.

The U.S. Capitol Police issued a warning telling people to not approach any foxes, adding that Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find.

Karen Graham

