Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine: network

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.

Published

This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (L), who was killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv
This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (L), who was killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
This undated image courtesy of Fox News shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (L), who was killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Hall, a Briton who works as the network’s State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said in a statement.

According to a local media outlet, the Kyiv Independent, and Reporters Without Borders, Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed in the same incident.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the deaths of Zakrzewski, who had Irish nationality, and his colleague.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists,” Martin said on Twitter. “We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine.”

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” Scott said. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

Fox News said Zakrzewski had played a “key role” in getting the network’s Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal.

It said he was given an “Unsung Hero” award at the company’s annual employee Spotlight Awards in December.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

According to Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights chief, at least two other Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.

Evgeny Sakun died in a Russian strike on a Kyiv television tower and Viktor Dudar died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolaiv, Denisova said on Telegram.

In this article:Conflict, Fox, Media, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Two deadly missile strikes on Kyiv in one afternoon have heightened the sense of peril on the city's streets Two deadly missile strikes on Kyiv in one afternoon have heightened the sense of peril on the city's streets

World

Tears, fear and fury in Kyiv after Russian attacks

Lidiya Tikhovska peered past the crater left behind by Russian missile to smash into Kyiv and pictured the charred remains of her son.

24 hours ago
The parliamentary assembly -- which is meeting in extraordinary session to discuss the invasion -- does not have the power to expel a member but it could recommend that the committee of ministers effectively takes such a step. The parliamentary assembly -- which is meeting in extraordinary session to discuss the invasion -- does not have the power to expel a member but it could recommend that the committee of ministers effectively takes such a step.

World

Ukraine urges Russia’s ‘immediate’ expulsion from Council of Europe

Ukraine on Monday demanded that Russia be immediately expelled from the Council of Europe (COE).

23 hours ago

World

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

A dissenting employee entered the studio Monday during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War."

15 hours ago

World

Ukraine’s Zelensky to address full US Congress

Ukraine's president will deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday.

24 hours ago