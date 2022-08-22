Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Four tourists die in bus crash after Machu Picchu visit

Three of the dead tourists were Colombians and the other Peruvian, said the tourism and foreign business ministry.
AFP

Published

Handout picture released by the Peruvian Police on August 22, 2022 showing a minibus that fell into an abyss due to heavy fog conditions on a country route at the Abra Málaga, at more than 4,300 m.a.s.l. (more than 14,100 feet of altitude) and about 105 km from the city of Cusco, where four tourists died and another 16 were injured after visiting the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu on August 21
Handout picture released by the Peruvian Police on August 22, 2022 showing a minibus that fell into an abyss due to heavy fog conditions on a country route at the Abra Málaga, at more than 4,300 m.a.s.l. (more than 14,100 feet of altitude) and about 105 km from the city of Cusco, where four tourists died and another 16 were injured after visiting the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu on August 21 - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Handout picture released by the Peruvian Police on August 22, 2022 showing a minibus that fell into an abyss due to heavy fog conditions on a country route at the Abra Málaga, at more than 4,300 m.a.s.l. (more than 14,100 feet of altitude) and about 105 km from the city of Cusco, where four tourists died and another 16 were injured after visiting the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu on August 21 - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

Four tourists were killed and 16 injured after visiting Peru’s world-famous Machu Picchu site when the minibus they were traveling in crashed into a ravine, authorities said Monday.

Three of the dead tourists were Colombians and the other Peruvian, said the tourism and foreign business ministry.

Amongst the injured were four French people, two Greeks, two Israelis, two Canadians, two Argentines, two Peruvians, a Dutch person and a Spaniard.

The minibus fell down “a ravine of a little more than 100 meters,” said Roberto Sanchez, the tourism and foreign business minister.

The accident happened Sunday night around 100 kilometers from the city of Cusco, the former Incan empire capital which is the main departure point for many people visiting the Machu Picchu World Heritage site.

“There was fog where the accident happened,” added Sanchez, who said the tourists were heading back from Machu Picchu, which is set in the Andes mountains.

He said some of the injured tourists would soon be transferred to the Peruvian capital Lima by an Air Force plane.

Road accidents are common in Peru where speeding, poor road surfaces, a lack of road signs and little control by authorities exacerbate the problem.

Three weeks ago, 16 people died when another minibus crashed into a ravine in the central Junin province.

Some 5,000 tourists daily visit the Machu Picchu citadel, which was built in the 15th century by the Inca emperor Pachacutec.

In this article:Accident, Machu picchu, Per, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Counting the cost of digital transformation errors

In 71 percent of enterprises, the C-suite takes a strong interest in the adoption of new technologies.

17 hours ago
Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine

World

Europe huddles down for a winter without Russian gas

Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against...

19 hours ago
PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

33 mins ago
Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday

Business

UK dock workers’ union threatens further strikes

Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday - Copyright AFP/File HECTOR RETAMALA trade union on Monday...

13 hours ago