Four Russians indicted in US for energy sector hacks

Four Russian agents have been indicted in the United States for hacking attacks targeting the energy sector around the world.

The US Justice Department announced the indictment of four Russian hackers
Four Russian agents have been indicted in the United States for hacking attacks targeting the energy sector around the world, including a US nuclear power operator, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The Russian hackers targeted thousands of computers at hundreds of companies in 135 countries between 2012 and 2018, the department said.

The Justice Department said the targets included a nuclear power facility in the US state of Kansas.

A Saudi petrochemical plant was also attacked in 2017 using the type of malware attributed to the Russian hackers.

According to the Justice Department, the Russians were employed by a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute and Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The unsealing of the indictments came three days after President Joe Biden warned of a growing Russian cyber threat against US businesses in response to Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

