Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Four dead, 60 injured in Mumbai billboard collapse

AFP

Published

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel look for survivors during a rescue operation at the site where an advertisement hoarding collapsed on a fuel station after a dust storm in Mumbai on May 13, 2024.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel look for survivors during a rescue operation at the site where an advertisement hoarding collapsed on a fuel station after a dust storm in Mumbai on May 13, 2024. - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel look for survivors during a rescue operation at the site where an advertisement hoarding collapsed on a fuel station after a dust storm in Mumbai on May 13, 2024. - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

Four people were killed and at least 60 injured after a billboard collapsed during a fierce storm in India’s financial capital Mumbai, officials said Monday.

The signage collapsed at a petrol station in the city’s east, trapping dozens of people underneath. 

“So far, 60 people have been rescued from the accident site and admitted to hospital. Four people have died,” a statement issued by municipal authorities said.

The collapsed billboard measured 70 by 50 metres, according to a post on social media platform X by Mumbai’s police force.

Mumbai was hit by strong winds accompanied by rain and dust storms on Thursday that uprooted trees and caused brief power outages in parts of the city, along with disruptions to the city’s train network. 

Indian media reports said flights were temporarily suspended at the city’s international airport with at least 15 planes diverted.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, said the injured were being treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

A “high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

In this article:India, Mumbai, Storm, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Insight Forum Digital Journal Insight Forum

Business

Digital Journal sets sights on becoming Canada’s premier thought leadership platform with launch of Insight Forum

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders.

2 hours ago
Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies

Tech & Science

Supersonic sound: Chinese university receives audio boost

This audio-video project is covering 22 buildings on campus, including 29 classrooms, 20 conference rooms, and a visitor centre.

21 hours ago
Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices

Business

Op-Ed: Deflation or death? Take your pick.

We live in an economic environment that doesn’t understand its own messages.

18 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

21 hours ago