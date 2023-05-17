Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

AFP

Published

A photograph released by Colombia's armed forces shows soldiers and sniffer dogs searching for the missing children
A photograph released by Colombia's armed forces shows soldiers and sniffer dogs searching for the missing children - Copyright Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP -
A photograph released by Colombia's armed forces shows soldiers and sniffer dogs searching for the missing children - Copyright Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP -

Four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday, declaring “joy for the country.”

Petro shared the news on Twitter, saying the children were discovered after “arduous search efforts” by the military.

Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors who were traveling in an airplane that crashed in the Amazon on May 1, killing three adults.

Rescuers believe the four children, aged 13, 9, 4 and an 11-month-old baby, have been wandering through the jungle in the southern Caqueta department since the crash.

Earlier Wednesday, the armed forces said that search efforts intensified after rescuers came across a “shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches,” leading them to believe there were survivors.

In photographs released by the armed forces, scissors and a hair tie could be seen among branches on the jungle floor.

Previously, a baby’s drinking bottle and a half-eaten piece of fruit had been found.

On Monday and Tuesday, soldiers found the bodies of the pilot and two adults who had been flying from a jungle location to San Jose del Guaviare, one of the main cities in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest.

One of the dead passengers, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children, who are from the Huitoto ethnicity.

Giant trees that can grow up to 40 meters tall, wild animals and heavy rainfall made the “Operation Hope” search difficult.

Three helicopters have been used to help, one of which blasted out a recorded message from the children’s grandmother in the Huitoto language telling them to stop moving through the jungle.

Authorities have not indicated what caused the plane crash.

The pilot had reported problems with the engine just minutes before the airplane disappeared from radars, the Colombian disaster response body said.

It is a region with few roads that is also difficult to access by river, so airplane transport is common.

In this article:accidente, Colombia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japanese monk Yoyu Mimatsu blows into a conch at a ritual burning of thousands of paper cranes sent to his Buddhist temple near Hiroshima Japanese monk Yoyu Mimatsu blows into a conch at a ritual burning of thousands of paper cranes sent to his Buddhist temple near Hiroshima

Life

The second life of Hiroshima’s origami cranes

At a hillside temple, a monk in saffron robes blows a refrain on a conch and begins chanting prayers.

22 hours ago
Stunning NASA imagery served as the inspirational material and backdrop for the National Philharmonic's performance of 'Cosmic Cycles: A Space Symphony' Stunning NASA imagery served as the inspirational material and backdrop for the National Philharmonic's performance of 'Cosmic Cycles: A Space Symphony'

World

US ‘space symphony’ puts stunning NASA images to music

It could be the ultimate blend of art and science -- a new seven-suite "space symphony" inspired and illustrated by NASA.

21 hours ago
Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

Tech & Science

Temperatures are likely to breach 1.5C degrees of warming in next five years

For the first6 time ever, global temperatures are likely to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) of warming within the next five years.

4 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Mediocre media in a dead culture — Harry and Meghan NYC car chase

It’s a testimony to a culture with no clues.

4 hours ago