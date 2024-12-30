Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Former Serbian minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident

AFP

Published

Serbian prosecutors on Monday charged 13 people, including a former transport minister, over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in the city of Novi Sad last month that killed 15 people.

The fatal accident at the northern city’s station occurred on November 1, following extensive renovation work at the facility.

Fourteen people, aged six to 74, were killed at the scene and a 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

Public outrage over the tragedy has sparked regular nationwide protests, with many blaming the deaths on corruption and inadequate oversight of construction projects.

“The indictment was submitted to the Higher Court in Novi Sad, accompanied by the complete documentation collected during the pre-investigation and investigation process, as well as all other evidence,” the prosecutor’s office in the northern city said in a statement.

Former Serbian transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned over the disaster, was among those charged.

The prosecutors requested that the 10 people currently in custody over the incident remain there and that three people who had been released pending the investigation — including Vesic and the former director of railway infrastructure, Jelena Tanaskovic — be taken into custody.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said the filing of the indictments less than two months after the accident was “proof that no one obstructed the case”.

“In a very short period, this was accomplished… which confirms that absolutely no one obstructed the case,” Vucevic said in a statement to local media.

“It will be a challenging court process, but this is proof that no one intends to hide, cover up or obstruct anything,” he said.

The latest major protest over the disaster gathered tens of thousands of people in Belgrade on December 22.

Protesters are demanding that the authorities take responsibility for the roof collapse, the resignation of the prime minister and the prosecution of those found responsible. 

Students have also been holding near-daily demonstrations, shutting down the operations of most universities in Serbia for a month and calling for a transparent investigation and accountability.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jimmy Carter -- seen at the Democratic National Convention in 2008 -- served one term from 1977 to 1981 as US president Jimmy Carter -- seen at the Democratic National Convention in 2008 -- served one term from 1977 to 1981 as US president

World

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate has died, his nonprofit foundation said Sunday.

15 hours ago
Xavier Rodriguez Xavier Rodriguez

Entertainment

Meet Xavier Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic — 3rd Runner-up in the 2024 Mister Universe

Xavier Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic was the 3rd runner-up in the 2024 Mister Universe competition. He chatted about his journey, motivations, and latest...

19 hours ago
Former presidents including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, pictured here with Jimmy Carter in 2013, paid tribute to the one-time peanut farmer and Nobel laureate Former presidents including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, pictured here with Jimmy Carter in 2013, paid tribute to the one-time peanut farmer and Nobel laureate

World

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Joe Biden led US presidents and other world leaders in paying tribute Sunday to Jimmy Carter who died aged 100. 

14 hours ago
Then US president Jimmy Carter looks on in September 1978 as Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat (left) shakes hands with Israeli premier Menachem Begin during negotiations at the Camp David retreat on a historic peace deal Then US president Jimmy Carter looks on in September 1978 as Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat (left) shakes hands with Israeli premier Menachem Begin during negotiations at the Camp David retreat on a historic peace deal

World

Jimmy Carter, a transformative diplomat despite Iran

Then US president Jimmy Carter looks on in September 1978 as Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat (left) shakes hands with Israeli premier Menachem Begin during...

15 hours ago