Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Former Hamas hostage, aged nine, now only ‘whispers’: father

AFP

Published

Emily Hand, aged nine, was held by Hamas for 50 days and was released this week
Emily Hand, aged nine, was held by Hamas for 50 days and was released this week - Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEY
Emily Hand, aged nine, was held by Hamas for 50 days and was released this week - Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEY

Emily Hand, the nine-year-old girl released after Hamas held her hostage for 50 days, will now only talk in whispers having been ordered to stay silent by her captors, her father told British tabloid The Sun in an interview published on Wednesday.

“She was a normal happy noisy kid but now she whispers — she was moving her lips with no volume or even air coming out,” Thomas Hand was quoted as saying. 

“She’s got used to talking like that for the past 50 days and now I guess she can’t stop,” he said, adding he will now do “whatever it takes” to aid her recovery

Irish-Israeli citizen Emily was sleeping over at a friend’s house on the Beeri kibbutz when Hamas militants stormed the compound and took her hostage on October 7. 

Her father presumed she had been killed. 

Hand told the newspaper that he was “obviously extremely happy and grateful” she had been returned, adding that she had not been abused in captivity but had lost weight. 

He revealed that the first thing she wanted to do after they were reunited was watch a video of pop star Beyonce.

Emily was freed as part of a release deal of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a current truce in the conflict.

Israel says some 240 people were seized in the October 7 attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200, most of them civilians. 

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says a subsequent Israeli air and ground campaign in the territory has killed nearly 15,000, most of them ordinary Palestinians.

In this article:Conflict, Ireland, Israel, Palestinian, Truce
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

EasyJet said its winter results 'will see an impact from the conflict in the Middle East' EasyJet said its winter results 'will see an impact from the conflict in the Middle East'

Business

EasyJet returns to profit but warns of Gaza war impact

EasyJet said its winter results 'will see an impact from the conflict in the Middle East' - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}British no-frills airline EasyJet on...

24 hours ago
OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company with billions of dollars of financing OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company with billions of dollars of financing

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Artificial General Intelligence, or how to make sure nobody has a job?

AI in general is perhaps the worst-defined tech in the last 50 years.

8 hours ago

Tech & Science

Seeing more clearly: Tackling age related vision issues

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) has sparked debates about the relevance of dashboards, with some predicting their demise.

10 hours ago
Handout footage from Lefortovsky Court showing US journalist Evan Gershkovich on November 28, 2023 Handout footage from Lefortovsky Court showing US journalist Evan Gershkovich on November 28, 2023

World

Russian court extends detention of US journalist Gershkovich

Handout footage from Lefortovsky Court showing US journalist Evan Gershkovich on November 28, 2023 - Copyright Israel Defense Forces (IDF)/AFP HandoutA Moscow court on...

23 hours ago