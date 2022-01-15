Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source

Published

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source
Haitian police officers stood guard outside of presidential residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021 - Copyright NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN)/AFP Handout
Haitian police officers stood guard outside of presidential residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, 2021 - Copyright NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS (JAPAN)/AFP Handout

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country’s president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday.

Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7, 2021, killing of president Jovenel Moise, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said, without specifying where in Jamaica or if other people were also arrested.

“He’s being detained at the moment,” the source in Jamaica told AFP.

The source said Jamaican police acted in conjunction with “international law enforcement partners” and that “joint investigations” had been underway.

Moise, who was unpopular in Haiti, was killed and his wife was seriously wounded when a commando of around 20 men burst into the presidential residence and shot them. 

Dozens of suspects had been arrested previously over Moise’s murder, but much about the assassination remains murky, especially who ordered it.

An arrest warrant was issued for Joseph right after the killing, with authorities describing him as “armed and dangerous.” Joseph was an opposition senator and fierce critic of the president.

More than 40 people, including more than a dozen Colombians and some Americans of Haitian origin, have been arrested in connection with the assassination.

The killing deepened an already dramatic crisis in Haiti, which is suffering from a lack of security, soaring gang violence and a spate of kidnappings.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has in effect been running the country since Moise’s death, told AFP this month that he too had been targeted in an assassination attempt, during national day celebrations.

Earlier this month, US authorities charged a retired Colombian soldier in connection with Moise’s killing.

The Justice Department said 43-year-old Mario Palacios, along with others, “participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian President.”

US prosecutors said the plot against Moise “initially focused on conducting a kidnapping of the president as part of a purported arrest operation,” but it “ultimately resulted in a plot to kill.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

San Francisco’s Millennium Tower is now tilting 26 inches to the north — moving at a rate of 3 inches a year

San Francisco's Millennium Tower is now 26 inches off-center, with 10 inches of that tilt occurring last year while work on a supposed fix...

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine cyberattack — Threats, disruption of services, and godawful positioning

There’s an overriding issue here. Nobody has a damn thing to gain from a war in Eastern Europe.

18 hours ago

Sports

Djokovic doctor slams Australia for trying to deport 'super healthy' star

The doctor criticised Australia for twice cancelling the Serbian star's visa and detaining him over Covid technicalities, saying he is "super healthy."

21 hours ago
All players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief All players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

World

Djokovic back in detention as Australia cancels visa

Novak Djokovic was again detained in Australia Saturday, after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time.

19 hours ago