Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Former Ecuador president put under house arrest on graft charges

AFP

Published

Former Ecuadoran president Lenin Moreno speaks during an interview with AFP in Asuncion on February 8, 2022
Former Ecuadoran president Lenin Moreno speaks during an interview with AFP in Asuncion on February 8, 2022 - Copyright AFP NORBERTO DUARTE
Former Ecuadoran president Lenin Moreno speaks during an interview with AFP in Asuncion on February 8, 2022 - Copyright AFP NORBERTO DUARTE

Former Ecuador president Lenin Moreno was put under house arrest Friday for allegedly receiving bribes from a Chinese firm in exchange for a contract to build the country’s largest hydroelectric dam, authorities said.

Moreno, who was president from 2017 to 2021, and 36 others are suspected of receiving about $76 million in bribes, “the highest amount prosecuted for acts of corruption” in Ecuador, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The alleged corruption network operated from 2009 to 2018 around the construction of the Coco Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant, a $2.3 million project granted to the Chinese company Sinohydro.

Ecuador’s Attorney General Diana Salazar requested “preventive detention” for all those under investigation. House arrest was granted to 14 of them, including Moreno, due to their advanced age, her office said on Twitter.

Moreno, 69, has denied the corruption charges.

“I do not have, nor have I had, any responsibility in the contracting” of the Coca Codo Sinclair project, he tweeted on February 22.

The prosecutor’s office said Moreno’s family group received about $660,000 from the corruption ring. His wife, daughter, brothers and sisters-in-law have also been implicated in the investigation.

The defendants face up to seven years in prison.

Moreno was vice president under former president Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2013 before the pair fell out.

Correa was granted asylum in Belgium after he was convicted in absentia of graft and sentenced to eight years in jail.

In this article:Corruption, Ecuador, Justice
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

ChatGPT turns to manga in ‘One Piece’ author experiment

"One piece" comic books by author Eiichiro Oda are displayed at the Paris Book Fair 2019 — © AFP JOEL SAGETThe AI programme ChatGPT...

16 hours ago
The EU's three main bodies have in the past two weeks ordered a purge of the Chinese-owned app from devices used for work The EU's three main bodies have in the past two weeks ordered a purge of the Chinese-owned app from devices used for work

Business

TikTok seeks ‘partner’ in Europe to offer security reassurances

The EU's three main bodies have in the past two weeks ordered a purge of the Chinese-owned app from devices used for work -...

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Biden seeks to make the US digital ecosystem more secure

This is the second time the current administrations have called for security orchestration to meet cybersecurity challenges.

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is the US prepared for an electromagnetic pulse attack?

EMP weapons have the potential to disrupt unprotected critical infrastructure within the US and could impact millions over large parts of the country.

10 hours ago