Forest fires in Turkey under control: minister

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said that efforts to douse hotspots were continuing but that the flames were now largely controlled
Fires that have ravaged forests around Turkey’s third most-populous city Izmir for the past four days have largely been brought under control, authorities said Sunday. 

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said that efforts to douse hotspots were continuing but that the flames were now largely controlled in one place.

“There is no risk in the section overlooking the city. Firefighters have trapped the fire in a valley. Thank God, this fire in the Yamanlar area of Izmir is now under control,” Yumakli told reporters.

Among the new fires that broke out Saturday in the province of Izmir, one threatening the seaside resort of Cesme was also brought under control without any injuries, which was partly down to the prompt evacuation of residents, the minister said. 

Flames continued to char steep valleys in a district some 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Izmir, but at a slower pace, Yumakli added. 

At least 43 buildings were damaged in Izmir, while 26 people were hospitalised with injuries related to the blaze, according to Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum.

Wild animals, cats and dogs died in the fire but no human victims have yet been reported.

Scientists say climate change makes extreme weather events including heatwaves more likely, longer lasting and more intense, increasing the risk of wildfires. 

The Izmir fire started on Thursday and spread quickly to residential areas by winds blowing at 50 kilometres (30 miles) an hour.

Firefighters were dispatched from several towns, while the army and police forces were also mobilised in the effort. 

Five other fires continue to rage in forest areas in other cities in Turkey, including northwestern Bolu and Aydin in the west.

The Izmir fire was the biggest Turkey has seen this summer. 

In June, a fire that broke out in Mardin in southeastern Turkey claimed the lives of 15 people.

