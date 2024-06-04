Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Forest fires blaze in north Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon

AFP

Published

Fires burn in northern Israel as a result of rockets launched from Lebanon amid cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah
Fires burn in northern Israel as a result of rockets launched from Lebanon amid cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah - Copyright AFP Tommy Cheng
Fires burn in northern Israel as a result of rockets launched from Lebanon amid cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah - Copyright AFP Tommy Cheng

Israeli authorities were battling intense forest fires Tuesday in the north of the country that broke out shortly after rocket and drone strikes from neighbouring Lebanon, forcing the partial evacuation of one town.

“Firefighting units, assisted by various entities, are working to extinguish the fires,” Israeli police said in a statement, adding that several homes in Kiryat Shmona had been evacuated.

An AFP photographer in the northeastern town saw intense blazes engulfing parts of the area bordering Lebanon, the scene of near-daily exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group on the sidelines of the war in Gaza.

The Israeli army said it had deployed reinforcements to support firefighters overwhelmed by the scale of the fires.

“Six IDF reservist soldiers were lightly injured as a result of smoke inhalation and transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment,” the army said.

“The forces gained control over the locations of fire, and at this stage, no human life is at risk,” it added.

Leaders of the army’s Northern Command had arrived in Kiryat Shmona during the night and the army was “conducting a situational assessment” in the sector.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was closely monitoring, together with the army, the development of the fires, which broke out on Monday after rocket fire and the fall of drones launched from Lebanon.

In retaliation, the Israeli army announced it had carried out air strikes against what it said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

In this article:Conflict, Fire, Israel, Lebanon, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Carson Boatman Carson Boatman

Entertainment

Review: Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’ performs his first-ever solo acoustic concert

On Sunday, June 2nd, actor and musician Carson Boatman ("Days of Our Lives") performed an acoustic concert in Montreal, Canada.

11 hours ago
A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah

World

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

Ignored by Russia and Israel, the International Court of Justice is hamstrung by a dysfunctional global system.

23 hours ago
Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years

Business

In shakeup, Washington Post executive editor steps down

Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

24 hours ago
Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City

Business

Sheinbaum victory: a win for Mexican women?

The new leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, has talked about the desire of women to "live without fear."

14 hours ago