Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ford Motor Co. issues three recalls this week totaling over 310,000 vehicles

Ford iMotor Co. ssued recalls, totaling 350,000 vehicles that include some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

Published

Ford is recalling 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2021 model year. Source - Ford Motor Company.
Ford is recalling 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2021 model year. Source - Ford Motor Company.

This year, Ford has issued 30 recalls in the United States covering 3.5 million vehicles, the most of any automaker. And this week, Ford issued three more recalls, totaling over 310,000 vehicles.

The company is also saying that the recalls include about 39,000 SUVs that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire, according to CNBC. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 12 of which started when the engine was off. One person was burned.

Ford says it’s not instructing owners to stop driving the SUVs, although those who might not be able to follow the park outdoors instructions should contact their dealer or the company.

Ford says in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

CBC Canada reports 2863 of the vehicles were sold in Canada, and include 2,354 Expeditions, and 509 Navigators.

Included in the three recalls are 310,000 2016 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 trucks because dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing an electrical disconnection, resulting in driver airbags not deploying as intended. 

Ford is also updating the software in 464 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles with the all-wheel-drive because a powertrain control module may fail to detect a software error, resulting in unintended acceleration.

Ford says it is treating the engine fire emergency urgently and will use apps and mail to notify customers as soon as it develops a list of vehicle owners and addresses.

“We are working around the clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles,” Jeffrey Marentic, general manager of Ford passenger vehicles, said in a statement.

In this article:2021 Ford Expedition, Airbags, Engine fires, Ford F series trucks, Ford Motors, software updates, SUV Recall
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope

World

Epicentre of war: Artillery battles engulf Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIDmitry...

9 hours ago

Business

Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index over autopilot and racial discrimination claims

S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ransomware’s reach extends to the agri-sector

A solid backup and recovery plan must include collecting a complete inventory of all applications.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Congress UFO hearings — ‘Golly gee gosh’ while missing the obvious

Who’s stupider, the person who doesn’t know, or the person who refuses to know?

15 hours ago