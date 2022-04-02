Connect with us

Ford and GM recall 1.4 million vehicles over braking, oil leaks, and wiper issues

Chalk it up to unfortunate timing that Ford and GM announced 1.4 million vehicle recalls on April Fool’s Day.

The 2022 Ford Escape SUV. Source - Foed Motor Company
Chalk it up to unfortunate timing that Ford and GM announced 1.4 million vehicle recalls on April Fool’s Day. But seriously, the recalls are no joke.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. according to the Associated Press.

The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5-liter engines because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that might cause an engine fire.

Ford has received at least eight reports of engine fires that may be related to the issue but no there were no related injuries or crashes, reports Reuters.

The GMC Terrain SUV Source – General Motors Company

Ford Motor Co. is also recalling 391,836 2021-2022 F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln aviator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles because a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric over hydraulic brake system might not brake.

Ford has 67 reports of improper function potentially related to the brake issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall. Owners of all mentioned vehicles will be notified of the two recalls beginning April 18.

 Jalopnik is reporting that GM has recalled 681,509 of its Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs (2014 and 2015 models) due to a fault in the ball joints in the windshield wipers that can rust, potentially causing the wipers to malfunction.

For all the Ford and GM recalls, dealers will be able to make the necessary repairs or software updates to resolve each model’s recall fault if necessary.

