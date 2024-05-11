Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

For some residents of Mexico’s Cancun, beach seems world away

AFP

Published

'Those of us who live and work here hardly have time to go and enjoy the beach and sea,' says Yazmin Teran, a schoolteacher living in the Mexican beach resort city of Cancun
'Those of us who live and work here hardly have time to go and enjoy the beach and sea,' says Yazmin Teran, a schoolteacher living in the Mexican beach resort city of Cancun - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA
'Those of us who live and work here hardly have time to go and enjoy the beach and sea,' says Yazmin Teran, a schoolteacher living in the Mexican beach resort city of Cancun - Copyright AFP CARL DE SOUZA
Jean Arce

The sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters of Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Cancun attract millions of visitors, but schoolteacher Yazmin Teran is lucky if she enjoys them a few times a year.

Like other Mexicans living on the fringes of the major tourist destination, she feels her working-class suburb and the luxury hotel zone are worlds apart.

In 2023 alone, 32.7 million visitors touched down at Cancun airport — 63 percent of them foreigners, according to official data.

Few are likely to visit Villas Otoch Paraiso, where Teran lives.

A quick internet search shows that the housing development, established in 2007 and home to about 40,000 people, is considered to be “Cancun’s most dangerous neighborhood.”

Teran remembers how excited she was when she arrived in Cancun 15 years ago from the southern state of Oaxaca so her husband could work in the tourism sector.

“You see the beaches, the tourist places and the hotel zone on television and you say ‘wow!’ the 41-year-old said.

“But when you come here to Cancun you realize that it’s not all like that,” Teran said.

“Those of us who live and work here hardly have time to go and enjoy the beach and sea,” she said, adding that such visits happened “about five times a year.”

Families without cars must make do with limited public transport.

And although the beaches are public, in practice access is restricted to hotel guests.

– High prices, low incomes –

“Going to the beach can be expensive,” said Teran, a community leader who organizes activities to help children and the elderly.

“We have to find a way to get there, buy things once we’re there or bring our own lunch,” she added.

She estimates that a family needs about 500 pesos ($30) to spend a day at the beach in the hotel zone.

The average monthly salary in Cancun is around 7,500 pesos (450 dollars), according to the specialized portal Talent.com.

In high season, a single night in a five-star hotel on Cancun’s luxury hotel strip can cost $2,000.

When Villas Otoch was built its affordable homes attracted construction and tourism workers from impoverished southern Mexican states such as Chiapas or Tabasco, as well as countries such as Guatemala or Cuba.

Seen from above, the symmetrical blocks of 14,000 identical homes measuring just 35 square meters give an impression of order.

At ground level, the street furniture is decaying and drug dealers who work in the tourist zone are also present.

According to local authorities and media, violence has increased since 2018 due to increased flows of weapons and turf wars between the country’s two most powerful drug cartels.

– ‘Last frontier’ –

Every day when their parents go out to earn a living, many children are left alone — 40 percent of them do not go to school, said Sofia Ochoa, a cultural manager who has been working in the neighborhood since 2022.

Some children stay inside while others play in the streets or are recruited by gangs.

Shootings and sexual abuse involving children are common, Ochoa said.

“Many don’t know the beach” and adjoining area, which to them “seems like the last frontier — very far to reach,” she added.

Ochoa and residents organize events to revive public spaces in Villas Otoch, such as parks that were at once time abandoned to gang members.

Rosalina Gomez, 36, came to Cancun from the southern state of Chiapas fleeing poverty and an abusive father.

Her main experience of Cancun’s tourism industry has been her job as a cleaner at the airport.

“Sometimes tourists give you clothes, a tip, a soda or say thank you because the bathroom’s clean. That’s what I like the most,” she said.

Gomez, whose 15-year-old daughter Perla del Mar has cerebral palsy, last visited the sea four years ago.

“I don’t feel comfortable going to have fun at the beach knowing that I have a bedridden daughter,” she said.

She hopes that her 17-year-old son Ricardo, who is studying food and beverages, will be able to get a job in tourism.

“Once he finishes his studies, I’ll stop working and dedicate myself to her — if God allows us,” she said.

In this article:Mexico, Poverty, Tourist
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class

Tech & Science

Einstein and anime: Hong Kong university tests AI professors

In his "Social Media for Creatives" course, AI-generated instructors teach 30 post-graduate students about immersive technologies.

11 hours ago
One of UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron's most recent trips was to Turkmenistan One of UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron's most recent trips was to Turkmenistan

Business

UK foreign minister David Cameron: life after Brexit

His legacy forever defined by Brexit, Britain's former prime minister David Cameron is hurriedly restoring his reputation -- and that of UK.

9 hours ago
Current AI systems, designed to be honest, have developed a troubling skill for deception, from tricking human players in online games of world conquest to hiring humans to solve "prove you're not a robot" tests, a team of scientists argue Current AI systems, designed to be honest, have developed a troubling skill for deception, from tricking human players in online games of world conquest to hiring humans to solve "prove you're not a robot" tests, a team of scientists argue

World

AI systems are already deceiving us — and that’s a problem, experts warn

Experts have long warned about the threat posed by artificial intelligence going rogue — but a research paper suggests it's already happening.

9 hours ago
Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales

Business

Honda posts record profit, issues cautious forecasts

Honda has made big outlays as it aggressively pursues an ambitious target of acheiving 100 percent electric vehicle sales - Copyright AFP Richard A....

8 hours ago