Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Published

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters has died at 50, his bandmates said
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters has died at 50, his bandmates said - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Rich Fury
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters has died at 50, his bandmates said - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Rich Fury

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter. 

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

The statement did not say the cause of Hawkins’ death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. 

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead.

Taylor had played with the Foo Fighters — one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands — since 1997, when he was taken on by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

He provided percussion on some of the group’s biggest hits including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

The Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year, and had most recently produced “Studio 666,” a rock-and-roll horror movie.

Tributes poured in from across the music world, with legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne hailing him as a “great person and an amazing musician” and punk rocker Billy Idol describing the news as “tragic.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised his “unstoppable rock power.”

“In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins,” rockers Nickelback said in a statement on Twitter. 

“Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others.” 

In this article:Entertainment, Hawkins, Music, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Last person out of Russia, turn off the propaganda

Russians aren’t waiting to see what happens next.

13 hours ago
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish

World

Australia declares ‘mass bleaching’ at Great Barrier Reef

Australia's spectacular Great Barrier Reef is suffering "mass bleaching" as corals lose their colour under the stress of warmer seas.

19 hours ago

Business

U.S. and EU announce massive energy deal to cut reliance on Russia

The U.S. and Eu have announced a major deal to cut Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas.

9 hours ago
Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike" Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike"

World

Australian school students join global climate protest

Hundreds of school students rallied outside Australian PM Scott Morrison's Sydney residence kicking off a "global climate strike."

19 hours ago