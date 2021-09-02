Florida to fine anyone asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination $5,000

Governor Ron DeSantis is not backing down on his stance against face-mask mandates or vaccine passports. Photo: flgov

On September 16, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Under this latest rule issued by the DOH, violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.

As for this latest move by DeSantis, CTV News Canada reports that DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said on Wednesday, “Promises made, promises kept.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s only statewide elected Democrat and a candidate hoping to challenge DeSantis for governor next year, was critical of the fines.

“Governor DeSantis is retaliating against Floridians who are trying to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” Fried said in an emailed statement. “This not only goes against common sense — it’s also an insult to the free market principles that he claims to champion.”

News Channel 8 On Your Side, is reporting that based on CDC data, 68 percent of eligible Florida residents 12 years or older have received at least one shot and the state’s vaccination rate ranks 19th in the country.

Norwegian is set to resume cruises out of Florida on August 15, but is suing Florida because of the state’s ban on vaccine passports. Image courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines shows the Norwegian Bliss.

The challenge to the executive order and law

On April 2, this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order waiving the requirement that people show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to patronize a business. It was to go into effect immediately.

As if the April executive order was not enough, on May 8, DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill (SB) 2006, a bill that takes aim at arbitrary lockdowns, vaccine passports and enhances emergency preparedness for future emergencies.

In his remarks following the signing of the legislation, DeSantis said: “In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision. I’d like to thank President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, and the Florida Legislature for getting this legislation got across the finish line.”

In July, Norwegian Cruise Lines challenged the DeSantis executive order and the law he had signed in May that would have prohibited the cruise line asking that passengers show proof of vaccination status.

However, in a preliminary ruling signed on August 8, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law by DeSantis in May, jeopardizes public health and is an unconstitutional infringement on Norwegian’s rights.

Basically, it all came down to DeSantis claiming Florida law prevents discrimination and protects privacy by preventing businesses, schools or governments from demanding proof of immunity in return for service; while Norwegian said the law was not about protecting passengers but scoring political points.