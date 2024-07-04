Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected

AFP

Published

More than three million people have been affected by floods in India and Bangladesh
More than three million people have been affected by floods in India and Bangladesh - Copyright AFP Mamun Hossain
More than three million people have been affected by floods in India and Bangladesh - Copyright AFP Mamun Hossain

Torrential rains and surging rivers across northeast India and neighbouring Bangladesh have killed at least nine people, disaster officials said Thursday, with more than three million people affected.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme events.

Disaster authorities in India’s northeastern state of Assam said eight people had died over the past day, taking the death toll due to the downpours since mid-May to 46. 

Some 2,800 villages in the state have been submerged, affecting over 1.6 million people, they said.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the current situation in the state was due to rain in India’s upstream state of Arunachal Pradesh. 

“No human intervention can stop it,” he said.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had impacted around 1.8 million people.

It warned waters would rise over the next three days. 

A 21-year-old man died after being swept away by surging waters while fishing.

Much of the country is made up of deltas as the Himalayan rivers of the Ganges and Brahmaputra, which slowly wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as death and destruction due to flooding and landslides.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

In this article:Bangladesh, Flood, India, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Power hungry datacenters needed to power artificial intelligence are making it more challenging for tech giant's to meet goals of curbing greenhouse gas emissions from their operations Power hungry datacenters needed to power artificial intelligence are making it more challenging for tech giant's to meet goals of curbing greenhouse gas emissions from their operations

Tech & Science

Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI

Google, despite its goal of achieving net-zero emissions, is pumping out more greenhouse gas than before.

23 hours ago
German Formula One legend Michael Schumacher had a horrific skiing accident in 2013 German Formula One legend Michael Schumacher had a horrific skiing accident in 2013

Sports

Schumacher blackmail suspects had ‘family photos’

German authorities announced in June they had arrested a father and son on suspicion of trying to blackmail the Schumacher family.

21 hours ago
Starmer's Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for months Starmer's Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for months

World

Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Britons head to the polls Thursday in a general election widely expected to emphatically return the opposition Labour party to power.

5 hours ago
Kamala Harris, 59, is the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Asian origin -- her mother was from India -- to hold the job that puts her a heartbeat from the presidency Kamala Harris, 59, is the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Asian origin -- her mother was from India -- to hold the job that puts her a heartbeat from the presidency

World

VP Harris does high-wire act as Biden wobbles

US Vice President Kamala Harris is engaged in a delicate balancing act, playing cheerleader for President Joe Biden.

8 hours ago