Flight cancelations in triple digits for the second day of holiday travel

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is one of the busiest terminals in the U.S. Source - qwesy qwesy, CC SA 3.0.

The U.S. is seeing a large number of flight cancelations on Christmas Day, with numbers swelling to triple digits for the second day in a row. There may be even more cancellations as staff and crew call out sick during the Omicron surge.

Globally, airlines have canceled about 5,700 flights on Christmas Eve day, Christmas, and the day after Christmas, according to FlightAware. That includes about 1,700 flights within, into, or out of the United States.

FlightAware notes that 888 flights entering, leaving, or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday.

On Friday, Delta, United, and JetBlue all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. American Airlines also canceled 90 flights Saturday. American spokesperson Derek Walls said the cancellations stemmed from “COVID-related sick calls.”

United spokesperson Maddie King said staffing shortages were still causing cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “This was unexpected,” she said, reports the Associated Press.

Flight cancellations are not confined to U.S. airlines, as international airlines are also struggling with staffing shortages brought on by the surge in COVID-19 cases globally.

China Eastern has canceled 474 flights, or 22 percent of its operation, according to FlightAware. Similarly, Air China canceled about 190 flights, or 15 percent of its schedule. Air India, Shenzhen Airlines, Lion Air, and Wings Air all canceled dozens of flights as well, according to CNN News.

Even with all the flight cancellations due to the pandemic, the demand for travel by the public is still high. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 2.1 million travelers at airports throughout the U.S. on Thursday, which was significantly more than then roughly 846,000 individuals screened on the same day last year.