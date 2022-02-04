Flight attendants union labels Southwest Airlines move as ‘unsafe and irresponsible’

Southwest Airlines plans to trim back its plans while it hires more people - Copyright AFP/File Peter PARKS

Southwest Airlines will resume alcohol sales on its flights this month after nearly two years, the Texas-based carrier said on Thursday, a pause it extended last year due to a surge in in-flight disruptions by passengers/

“We’re looking at that here sometime late in the first quarter maybe early in the second quarter,” Southwest’s COO Mike Van de Ven said on the company’s quarterly call Thursday, reports CNBC News.

The date is now confirmed as Feb. 16, with beer, wine, rum, tequila, and vodka to be made available on flights covering at least 176 miles. Tonic water, apple juice, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper, hot tea, and hot cocoa will also be added to the list of available non-alcoholic beverages, according to NBC News.

“Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options,” said Tony Roach, vice president of customer experience and customer relations.

However, not everyone is happy with the move. The airline’s 16,000-member flight attendants’ union labeled the move as “unsafe and irresponsible.” When contacted by Reuters, union president Lyn Montgomery said, “TWU Local 556 is outraged at Southwest Airlines’ resumption of alcohol sales.”

“We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that resuming sales of alcohol while the mask mandate is in place has the great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues,” said Montgomery.

Nearly 70 percent of the 5,981 reports of unruly passenger behavior the Federal Aviation Administration received last year involved disputes over compliance with the mask mandate.