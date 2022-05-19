Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Five Eyes’ justice chiefs endorse Ukraine war crime prosecutions

Published

Ivan Matysov (R) testifies in the case of fellow Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian to stand trial on war crimes charges in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country
Ivan Matysov (R) testifies in the case of fellow Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian to stand trial on war crimes charges in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country - Copyright AFP Simon WOHLFAHRT
Ivan Matysov (R) testifies in the case of fellow Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian to stand trial on war crimes charges in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country - Copyright AFP Simon WOHLFAHRT

The justice chiefs of the members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance gave strong support Thursday to Ukraine’s efforts to prosecute war crimes arising from Russia’s invasion.

The attorneys general of the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand said they fully backed Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in ensuring accountability for war crimes committed since Russia attacked the country on February 24.

Ukraine authorities say they have opened thousands of cases into alleged crimes committed by Moscow’s forces.

“We support the pursuit of justice by Ukraine and through other international investigations, including at the International Criminal Court” and other bodies,” they said in a statement.

“We join in condemning the Russian Government for its actions, and call upon it to cease all violations of international law, to halt its illegal invasion and to cooperate in efforts to achieve accountability,” they said.

The statement came out one day after a Russian soldier pleaded guilty to murdering an unarmed 62-year-old man four days into the invasion, in Ukraine’s first prosecution arising from the war.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, asked for forgiveness in a hearing Thursday as prosecutors sought a life sentence.

“I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness,” he said, addressing the court and the wife of the man he killed.

“By this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility,” Venediktova said.

Trials began Thursday in Ukraine for two other Russian soldiers.

In this article:Conflict, Justice, Russia, Trial, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope

World

Epicentre of war: Artillery battles engulf Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIDmitry...

14 hours ago
A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24. A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24.

World

US reopens embassy in Kyiv after closure forced by war

The United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv Wednesday after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Congress UFO hearings — ‘Golly gee gosh’ while missing the obvious

Who’s stupider, the person who doesn’t know, or the person who refuses to know?

20 hours ago

Life

Rare monkeypox outbreaks detected in N.America, Europe

Health authorities in North America and Europe have detected dozens of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox since early May.

10 hours ago