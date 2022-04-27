First human case of H3N8 bird flu detected in China

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved in creating a traditional flu vaccine. Source - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A specific type of bird flu known as H3N8 has been found in a human for the first time after spreading to a young boy in China, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) released a statement on Tuesday confirming a 4-year-old boy was infected with the strain of bird flu. The boy, from the central Chinese province of Henan, was in close contact with chickens and wild ducks and came down with a fever on April 5. He was admitted to the hospital on April 10.

The H3N8 variant is common in horses and dogs and has even been found in seals. No human cases of H3N8 have been reported up to this time, according to Reuters.

The NHC believes the virus doesn’t yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, however, the agency has ordered prevention and control efforts as well as risk assessments associated with the case.

Some studies have linked the 1889 Russian pandemic with the strain, but this has never been proven.

These early infections should always be responded to thoroughly and comprehensively with sensitive testing of contacts to ensure no other spread occurred or is ongoing,” said Ian Mackay, a virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia, reports CNET.

Mackay notes these jumps do occasionally happen and will continue to happen “while we live very close to virus hosts.” This being said, the NHC tested close contacts of the young boy but none showed signs of infection.

According to Newsweek, the NHC described the risk of large-scale transmission as “low” but said that experts have suggested the public avoid contact with sick and dead poultry, try to avoid direct contact with live poultry, pay attention to dietary hygiene, and wear a mask and seek medical attention as soon as possible if they develop fever and respiratory symptoms.