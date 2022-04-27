Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

First human case of H3N8 bird flu detected in China

China has recorded its first human infection of H3N8 bird flu after a 4-year-old boy became ill on April 5.

Published

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved in creating a traditional flu vaccine. Source - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved in creating a traditional flu vaccine. Source - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A specific type of bird flu known as H3N8 has been found in a human for the first time after spreading to a young boy in China, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) released a statement on Tuesday confirming a 4-year-old boy was infected with the strain of bird flu. The boy, from the central Chinese province of Henan, was in close contact with chickens and wild ducks and came down with a fever on April 5. He was admitted to the hospital on April 10.

The H3N8 variant is common in horses and dogs and has even been found in seals. No human cases of H3N8 have been reported up to this time, according to Reuters.

The NHC believes the virus doesn’t yet have the ability to effectively infect humans, however, the agency has ordered prevention and control efforts as well as risk assessments associated with the case.

Some studies have linked the 1889 Russian pandemic with the strain, but this has never been proven. 

These early infections should always be responded to thoroughly and comprehensively with sensitive testing of contacts to ensure no other spread occurred or is ongoing,” said Ian Mackay, a virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia, reports CNET.

Mackay notes these jumps do occasionally happen and will continue to happen “while we live very close to virus hosts.” This being said, the NHC tested close contacts of the young boy but none showed signs of infection.

According to Newsweek, the NHC described the risk of large-scale transmission as “low” but said that experts have suggested the public avoid contact with sick and dead poultry, try to avoid direct contact with live poultry, pay attention to dietary hygiene, and wear a mask and seek medical attention as soon as possible if they develop fever and respiratory symptoms.

In this article:4-year-old boy, China, first case in humans, H3N8 bird flu, low risk of infection
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee

World

Blinken says West preparing if Russia blocks Bosnia mission

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP STRWestern powers are looking at alternatives...

22 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells the visiting UN chief Antonio Guterres that he still has hope for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

20 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier sits on a Armoured personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine

World

Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts

The UN and U.S. warned of rising tensions in the Transnistria region of Moldova, as UN chief Guterres met with Russian President Putin.

18 hours ago
Salvadoran police and military rounded up more than 18,000 alleged gang members in just a month Salvadoran police and military rounded up more than 18,000 alleged gang members in just a month

World

Relief and alarm as El Salvador rounds up ‘gangsters’

An unprecedented round up of alleged gangsters in El Salvador has netted thousands of suspects and brought relief to citizens living in fear.

11 hours ago