Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Fires in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state under control: authorities

AFP

Published

Amid prolonged drought, Sao Paulo state is experiencing its worst month of August for fires in decades
Amid prolonged drought, Sao Paulo state is experiencing its worst month of August for fires in decades - Copyright Japan's Ministry of Defense/AFP Handout
Amid prolonged drought, Sao Paulo state is experiencing its worst month of August for fires in decades - Copyright Japan's Ministry of Defense/AFP Handout

Fires that have razed thousands of hectares of forest in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state have been brought under control, authorities said Monday, though an alert for fresh blazes remained in place.

Since last Thursday, some 2,700 fires had been reported in the vast agricultural state, with more than 40 municipalities placed on high alert.

More than 20,000 hectares were destroyed, according to authorities.

By Monday morning, there were no fires left, Governor Tarcisio de Freitas told local media.

He added that soldiers and firefighters remained out in force to “prevent the reignition” of any fires in anticipation of a dry weather spell.

Brazil has been battered by a series of extreme weather events, most recently massive wildfires in the Pantanal wetlands and once-in-a-century flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul that left more than 170 people dead.

Amid prolonged drought, Sao Paulo state is experiencing its worst August for fires in decades, with more than 3,480 separate blazes identified, according to INPE, the National Institute for Space Research. 

This was double the number recorded in all of 2023.

Several fires are still raging in the Brazilian Amazon, which is battling the largest number of blazes recorded in nearly two decades.

Experts and authorities say climate change has exacerbated the dry, hot conditions for fires, most of which are set illegally to clear land for agriculture.

In this article:Brazil, Climate, Fire
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Social Media

Telegram: The global rise of libertarian chat app

The boss of social media platform Telegram has been arrested in France, accused of allowing the sharing of illegal content.

10 hours ago
HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm

Tech & Science

Insider threat: Beware the employee with an axe to grind

To gain an insight into the current issues, Digital Journal heard from executives from Other World Computing (OWC), Datadobi, and Foxit.

6 hours ago
Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers

Business

Dutch hit Uber with 290-mn-euro fine over driver data

Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARAThe Dutch data protection watchdog...

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Insider threat: Business costs revealed

September 2024 sees the next iteration of National Insider Threat Awareness Month. The event was is observed annually in September.

6 hours ago