Fire at Belgrade retirement home kills eight

AFP

Published

There were about 30 people in the building when the fire broke out
There were about 30 people in the building when the fire broke out
There were about 30 people in the building when the fire broke out - Copyright AFP/File Dibyangshu SARKAR

A fire broke out early Monday at a retirement home on the outskirts of the Serbian capital Belgrade, killing eight people and injuring seven others.

Luka Causic, a police officer overseeing the emergency response, said there were around 30 people inside when the fire broke out at 3:30 am (02:30 GMT).

Causic said initial findings suggested that a resident may have started the fire. 

“There is suspicion that this fire was caused by one of the residents, but the investigation will establish all the details,” Causic told AFP.

Fire crews and emergency responders combed the area in the wake of the blaze, with a large portion of the facility’s roof visibly charred, according to an AFP reporter. 

Serbian officials later praised the rapid response of the local fire crews, despite the facility being located in a remote area.

“Unfortunately, eight individuals lost their lives in the fire. I must say that members of the emergency response sector reacted very promptly and successfully rescued, or rather evacuated, 13 people,” Labour Minister Nemanja Starovic told local media. 

Earlier, rescue officials said at least six people had died.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Starovic said, adding that an investigation had been launched. 

“I believe that the competent prosecutor’s office will provide official information very soon, during the course of the day,” he added.

The injured were being treated at hospitals in the Serbian capital.

Fire, Serbia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

