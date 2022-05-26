Connect with us

Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for ‘generations’ during Kyiv trip

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday during a trip to Kyiv that it would take Russia decades to repair its standing in the world after invading Ukraine.

Marin described Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “turning point” for Europe, during a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The conflict, she said, has “changed the European security environment profoundly, as well as our perception of Russia”.

“Trust is lost for generations,” Marin said.

Her visit comes after Finland and neighbouring Sweden filed historic applications to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Marin during her trip visited Irpin and Bucha, towns on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital where Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians. 

She also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Chairman of Ukraine’s parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In a statement following the visit, she said it was “important for the European Union to be united, bold and determined in the face of Russia’s invasion.”

She also backed Kyiv’s closer integration with Brussels, saying it was “important to create concrete steps for Ukraine to become an EU member state.”

