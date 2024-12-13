Filipina on Indonesia death row says planned transfer ‘miracle’

Filipina Mary Jane Veloso, a death row prisoner in Indonesia, smiles at a 2016 event during her incarceration - Copyright AFP/File SURYO WIBOWO

Devi Rahman

A Filipina drug convict on death row in Indonesia told AFP from prison Friday that her planned transfer was a “miracle”, in her first interview since Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement last week to repatriate her.

Mother of two Mary Jane Veloso, 39, was arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin, in a case that sparked uproar in the Philippines.

Both she and her supporters claim she was duped by an international drug syndicate, and in 2015, she narrowly escaped execution after her suspected recruiter was arrested.

“This is a miracle because, honestly, even now, it still feels like a dream. Every morning when I wake up, I think about my aspirations, aspirations that I never had any certainty about,” she said when asked about the decision.

“That’s why I always prayed to God, ‘Lord, I only ask for one chance to go home and be with my family’. And God answered that prayer.”

Last week, Indonesia’s senior law and human rights minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said a “practical arrangement” had been signed for her repatriation.

He said her release could take place “around December 20” before Christmas and that he had heard her death penalty would be reduced to life imprisonment.

Veloso’s case was condemned in the Philippines, with rallies of support and world boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao pleading for her life.

Her supporters said she was headed to work as a maid when she was arrested in Indonesia.

She now dreams of being reunited with her family after 14 years in prison in a case that has delivered her fame at home.

“Since I heard the news, my feelings… were leaning more towards happiness. Because after almost 15 years, that is what I am waiting for… I can go home to my country,” she said.

“I need to prepare mentally to face it all. Be it to face my family, to face everybody out there. And physically, I must be healthy too.”

– France, Australia talks –

Her family and the Philippine government hailed the repatriation agreement.

Veloso’s mother told AFP last week she was “elated and surprised” her daughter would be coming home.

“We can finally be together this Christmas,” Celia Veloso, 65, said.

An official in Indonesia’s coordinating law, human rights, immigration and corrections ministry told AFP the government was “still preparing everything” for her transfer.

Indonesia is also in talks with Australia and France after President Prabowo Subianto had agreed to fulfil their requests to hand back some prisoners who were sentenced on drug charges.

High-profile detainees in discussion to be transferred include Frenchman Serge Atlaoui, a welder who was arrested in 2005 in a secret drugs factory outside Jakarta, with authorities accusing him of being a “chemist” at the site.

Jakarta is also in talks with Australia over the release of the five remaining members of Australia’s “Bali Nine” — Matthew Norman, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens — who are serving life sentences.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest drug laws and has executed foreigners in the past.

At least 530 people were on death row in the Southeast Asian nation, mostly for drug-related crimes, according to data from rights group KontraS, citing official figures.

As of early November, 96 foreigners were on death row in Indonesia, all on drug charges, according to data from the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections.

Despite the ongoing negotiation for prisoner transfers, the Indonesian government gave the signal last week that it will resume execution — on hiatus since 2016 — of drug convicts who are on death row.