Fifth Indian killed fighting in Ukraine for Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a metti9ng in Moscow in early July 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Alexander NEMENOV

An Indian soldier died fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, one of his relatives said Monday, the fifth confirmed death so far of an Indian citizen in the conflict.

Hundreds of Indians are among the thousands of foreign soldiers Moscow is believed to have hired to bolster its forces, and New Delhi has urged their repatriation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month and was “given assurance” to that effect, India’s foreign ministry said.

Ravi Moun, 22, went to Russia in January after he was promised a job in transport by a private recruitment agent, his brother Ajay told AFP by phone.

But he was later given weapons training and forced to join fighting on the frontier with Ukraine in March.

“After losing contact with him, I approached the Indian embassy in Moscow and they informed us that my brother has died,” Ajay said, adding the family was asked by the embassy to send DNA samples to identify Moun’s body.

Ajay said his brother had returned from the frontier once, but was later taken to fight again.

It was unclear when he had died.

“We lost contact with him after that,” Ajay said, adding that his family had appealed for help from Modi to bring Moun’s body back.

More than two years since Russia’s invasion began, tens of thousands of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, and Moscow has been on a global quest for more troops.

India’s foreign ministry said last week that the government was still working with Russian authorities to bring back around 50 Indians fighting alongside the Russian army.

Four other Indian soldiers have died so far this year, according to local media reports.

Indian authorities have arrested several people accused of trafficking citizens of the country to fight for the Russian army after promising them non-combatant roles.

Unemployment remains high in India despite rapid economic growth and huge numbers seek work abroad each year.

That includes thousands who had sought employment in Israel after labour shortages sparked by the war against Palestinian militants in Gaza.

India is a longstanding ally of Russia and has shied away from explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.

Modi said he had discussed the conflict “openly and in detail” during his meeting with Putin this month, calling for peaceful dialogue and adding that “war cannot solve problems”.