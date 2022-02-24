Fewer Americans collecting unemployment than at any time since 1970

US jobless claims have declined for five straight weeks, highlighting a healing in the labor market in the world's largest economy - Copyright AFP/File Adrian DENNIS

Jobless claims for the week were slightly less than expected last week and economic growth to end 2021 was slightly better than originally reported, according to government data released Thursday.

According to the Labor Department, claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 232,000 for the week ended February 19. The figure was slightly below the 235,000 Dow Jones estimate and down 17,000 from the previous week.

Today’s report also says this was the third consecutive week of reported declines in jobless claims, while the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed that gross domestic product (GDP), a sum of all the goods and services produced in the U.S. economy, increased at a 7 percent annualized rate during the fourth quarter.

Fewer people on unemployment rolls also suggest that some out-of-work people are returning to the labor force, which could help to ease the worker shortage. The workforce is about one million people smaller than before the pandemic, reports Reuters.

The unemployment rate has fallen from a crisis peak of 14.7 to 4.0 percent. The increase in the GDP is a reflection of more business spending, as well as increased contributions from fixed investment and state and local government spending, reports CNBC.

The tightening labor market conditions are boosting wage growth, which is contributing to high inflation. Rising wages and better job security should, however, help to underpin consumer spending and sustain economic expansion even as the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates to tamp down inflation, and government money to households and businesses dries up.