Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Federal vaccine mandate reinstated as COVID-19 cases surge in NYC and Washington DC

A federal appeals court upheld Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, while COVID-19 cases rise.

Published

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is but one of the many Lawmakers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. — Photo: Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is but one of the many Lawmakers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. — Photo: Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi

A federal appeals court upheld Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, while COVID-19 cases rise in NYC and Washington DC.

On Thursday, the Federal Appeals Court for the Fifth District ruled in a 2 to 1 vote that Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown did not have the jurisdiction to block the federal vaccine mandate President Joe Biden issued in September 2021, according to the New York Times.

In a preliminary injunction issued in January 2022, Judge Brown had ruled that the president did not have the authority to compel employees to “undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.”

About 95 percent of federal workers were already in compliance with the mandate by the time the injunction was issued, the White House said.

Coronavirus surging in some places in the U.S.

As of Thursday, two-thirds of eligible Americans were fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a New York Times database.

But even though most Americans are fully vaccinated, cases were increasing in 28 states and Washington, D.C., as of April 8. Hospitalizations were also up in five states,

I would not be surprised if we see an uptick in cases,” Dr. Anthiny Fauci told Bloomberg. “But the one thing I hope, and I believe there is a reason that this will not happen, is that we won’t get a very large increase proportionally of hospitalizations because of the background immunity.”

Dr. Fauci said it is difficult to predict whether the expected uptick in cases could become a larger surge. He also said it’s likely the U.S. will see another increase in cases this fall as the colder weather brings people indoors. 

New York City has seen coronavirus cases rise by 60 percent since the last week of March, while in Washington G.C., cases have doubled during the same time period.

And while the Omicron surge has abated, the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant is contributing to the new wave in some places, especially in the Northeast.

Across the United States, caseloads have stopped falling, and have started to rise in states including Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Rhode Island, and New York.

A number of lawmakers on Capitol Hill have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who tested positive on Thursday, the latest high-profile official to do so as the virus spreads through Washington.

In this article:28 states, BA2 subvariant, nancy pelosi, New york city and washington dc, surge in covid cases
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

14 hours ago
Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint.

19 hours ago
A house hit by shelling in Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Lugansk region, where officials are urging citizens to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian onslaught A house hit by shelling in Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Lugansk region, where officials are urging citizens to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian onslaught

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Ukrainian official warns residents in the east that they have a "last chance" to flee before a major Russian offensive in the Donbas.

23 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Tech & Science

Good idea or bad idea? Storing driver details on your iPhone

In the U.S., owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license can now add them to their digital wallets. Is this a good...

16 hours ago