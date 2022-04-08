Federal vaccine mandate reinstated as COVID-19 cases surge in NYC and Washington DC

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is but one of the many Lawmakers who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. — Photo: Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi

A federal appeals court upheld Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, while COVID-19 cases rise in NYC and Washington DC.

On Thursday, the Federal Appeals Court for the Fifth District ruled in a 2 to 1 vote that Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown did not have the jurisdiction to block the federal vaccine mandate President Joe Biden issued in September 2021, according to the New York Times.

In a preliminary injunction issued in January 2022, Judge Brown had ruled that the president did not have the authority to compel employees to “undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.”

About 95 percent of federal workers were already in compliance with the mandate by the time the injunction was issued, the White House said.

Coronavirus surging in some places in the U.S.

As of Thursday, two-thirds of eligible Americans were fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a New York Times database.

But even though most Americans are fully vaccinated, cases were increasing in 28 states and Washington, D.C., as of April 8. Hospitalizations were also up in five states,

I would not be surprised if we see an uptick in cases,” Dr. Anthiny Fauci told Bloomberg. “But the one thing I hope, and I believe there is a reason that this will not happen, is that we won’t get a very large increase proportionally of hospitalizations because of the background immunity.”

Dr. Fauci said it is difficult to predict whether the expected uptick in cases could become a larger surge. He also said it’s likely the U.S. will see another increase in cases this fall as the colder weather brings people indoors.

New York City has seen coronavirus cases rise by 60 percent since the last week of March, while in Washington G.C., cases have doubled during the same time period.

And while the Omicron surge has abated, the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant is contributing to the new wave in some places, especially in the Northeast.

Across the United States, caseloads have stopped falling, and have started to rise in states including Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Rhode Island, and New York.

A number of lawmakers on Capitol Hill have recently tested positive for the coronavirus, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who tested positive on Thursday, the latest high-profile official to do so as the virus spreads through Washington.