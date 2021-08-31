Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Federal civil rights investigation opened over state bans of mask mandates at schools

The Education Department opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned masks in schools.

Published

High school students in Long Beach, California, in March 2021 -- President Joe Biden has called on US states to get as many adolescents as possible vaccinated by the time schools reopen in fall. Photo: AFP / Patrick T. FALLON
High school students in Long Beach, California, in March 2021 -- President Joe Biden has called on US states to get as many adolescents as possible vaccinated by the time schools reopen in fall. Photo: AFP / Patrick T. FALLON

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced their investigations in letters addressed to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, reports the Associated Press.

The five states, between them, have issued varying prohibitions on mask requirements, which the Civil Rights office says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

In a statement, according to ABC News, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona accused states of “putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” adding, “The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”

With hospitalizations and deaths due to a surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 rising in many states across the country, the Education Department’s move indicates a sharp escalation in the Biden administration’s battle with Republican states that say mask-wearing should be a personal choice.

According to Market Watch, President Joe Biden last week asked Cardona to explore possible legal action, prompting the department to examine whether the policies could amount to civil rights violations.

The states under investigation have a range of policies, from a state law in Iowa that forbids school boards from mandating mask-wearing, to Tennessee, where school mask mandates are permitted, yet Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order that allows families to opt-out of them.

It appears that the various state school policies may conflict with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC is recommending universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people
Students and parents arrive masked for the first day of the school year at an elementary school in Los Angeles – Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

The federal law protecting students with disabilities

The whole point of the investigation is to see if any of the states are in violation of a federal law protecting students with disabilities (Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973).

Under that law, a school district must provide a “free appropriate public education” (FAPE) to each qualified student with a disability who is in the school district’s jurisdiction, regardless of the nature or severity of the disability.

And if a state law outlaws mask mandates, this could be preventing schools from taking necessary steps to protect students with disabilities or medical conditions, the department said.

In the letter sent to the states, the Education Department said it is concerned that states “may be preventing schools from making individualized assessments about mask use so that students with disabilities can attend school and participate in school activities in person.”

Bottom line? If the agency concludes that states violated civil rights laws, it could issue sanctions as severe as a loss of federal education funding.

In this article:civil rights violations, Department of Education investigation, mask mandates, Republican-led states, students with disabilities
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

23 hours ago
Fake news on the rise ahead of Mexico elections Fake news on the rise ahead of Mexico elections

Social Media

Op-Ed: Sycophantic news – The future of useless non-information?

This type of news is clutter; it’s noise, interfering with real information. Factual bases are rare if they exist at all. Sycophantic news is...

17 hours ago
Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana, knocks out power in New Orleans Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana, knocks out power in New Orleans

World

Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana, knocks out power in New Orleans

Hurricane Ida has battered southern Louisiana - Copyright AFP Audu MarteDaxia ROJASPowerful Hurricane Ida battered the southern US state of Louisiana and plunged New...

19 hours ago

Entertainment

Lex Luger and BandLab release new sample pack for global musical use

New platform for providing royalty free music samples, including crazy plugins to the samples sound insane.

12 hours ago