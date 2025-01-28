Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Fast-moving fires torch national parks in southeast Australia

AFP

Published

Bushfires have torn through thousands of acres in Little Desert National Park in the Australian state of Victoria
Bushfires have torn through thousands of acres in Little Desert National Park in the Australian state of Victoria - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA
Bushfires have torn through thousands of acres in Little Desert National Park in the Australian state of Victoria - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA

Firefighters were desperately trying to stop a cluster of fast-moving blazes in southeast Australia on Tuesday, as thousands of acres of national park burned and a farming community was forced to evacuate.

Lightning strikes on Monday evening ignited several fires in the Grampians National Park, a forested mountain range about 300 kilometres (186 miles) west of Victoria’s state capital Melbourne.

A separate fast-moving fire in Little Desert National Park in the west of the state has torn through almost 65,000 hectares (160,000 acres) in less than 24 hours, emergency services said, scorching an area almost as large as Singapore. 

That fire had forced the evacuation of rural Dimboola before threat levels were downgraded on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m incredibly thankful that no lives have been lost and we have no reports of injury either,” emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent told reporters.

Chris Hardman from Forest Fire Management Victoria warned that weather conditions over the next few days are increasing the possibility the fires will spread.

“Right now firefighters are planning to do everything in their powers to protect communities,” he said. 

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kevin Parkyn said stifling heatwave conditions would settle over parts of Victoria on Saturday, escalating fire risks. 

“When we look at the next seven to 10 days the main message is that there will be a hot dome over Victoria. 

“Once we get into the weekend don’t be surprised if we see heatwave conditions unfold across the state, and continue to intensify into next week. 

“The landscape is dry, and if we continue to see these hot conditions, it will continue to dry the landscape out further.” 

Hotter temperatures are fuelling increasingly severe natural disasters across Australia, researchers have found. 

Scientists have documented a marked increase in extreme fire weather across the country since the 1950s. 

The unprecedented “Black Summer” bushfires of 2019-2020 killed 33 people and millions of animals, razed vast tracts of forest and blanketed major cities in thick smoke.

In this article:Australia, Fire
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

From barstools to big ideas: 100 weeks of Edmonton Tech Wednesdays

What makes grassroots meetups like Tech Wednesdays so vital is its lack of pretence. 

20 hours ago
By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake

World

China’s Xi strikes bullish tone in speech to mark Lunar New Year

By a frozen lake dotted with ice skaters in Beijing's historic centre, people expressed optimism about the Year of the Snake - Copyright AFP...

22 hours ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

OP-Ed: The price of AI unrealism — $1 trillion disappears on US markets as China’s DeepSeek drops in

You’re buying a lot of money’s worth of something, and you don’t know what? Fix that.

1 hour ago
Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

11 hours ago