Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of “natural causes”.

Published

Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes - Copyright AFP/File MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes - Copyright AFP/File MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of “natural causes”, according to his agent

Mugler’s daring collections came to define the decade’s power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes.

In later years, he dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga — and in 2019 came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” said a post on the designer’s official Facebook account.

The designer had been due to announce new collaborations early this week, his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot told AFP.

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, he arrived in Paris aged 20 and created his own label “Cafe de Paris” in 1973, a year before founding “Thierry Mugler”.

A showman at heart, he organised spectacular public presentations of his creations, and was also celebrated for his “Angel” scent.

In this article:Fashion, France, Lifestyle, Mugler, Thierry Mugler
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

‘Flurona’ is a great example of how misinformation can circulate

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are...

7 hours ago

World

Enterprise alert: Elephant Beetle vulnerability could be stealing data right now

Threat actors understand SAP applications and that they are leveraging SAP-specific exploits.

12 hours ago
Russians face soaring costs and tough choices this New Year Russians face soaring costs and tough choices this New Year

World

Russia breaks Covid case record for third day

Across Russia, people are making sacrifices, with soaring inflation pushing up costs and forcing cash-strapped Russians to make difficult decisions - Copyright AFP Kirill...

16 hours ago
A health worker walks outside a building placed under lockdown in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong A health worker walks outside a building placed under lockdown in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong

World

Single hamster handed over for Hong Kong Covid cull tests positive

Hong Kong authorities said Sunday that one of 77 hamsters handed in by pet owners for a Covid cull has tested positive.

12 hours ago