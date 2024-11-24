Far right eye breakthrough in Romania presidential vote

Experts say the stakes are high in Sunday's presidential race to replace liberal Klaus Iohannis, a staunch Ukraine ally - Copyright AFP Daniel MIHAILESCU

Ani SANDU with Andrada LAUTARU

Romanians were voting Sunday in the first round of a presidential election amid a surge in inflation and fears over the war in neighbouring Ukraine that could favour far-right leader George Simion.

The vote kicks off two weeks of elections in the poor NATO member country, including a parliamentary vote and a December 8 presidential run-off.

Social democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is leading a field of 13 hopefuls in the polls, with about 25 percent, followed by AUR leader Simion on 15 to 19 percent.

Simion is targeting people like Rodica, a 69-year-old who was among the first to vote in Bucharest’s chilly sunshine. The pensioner, who would not give a family name, was afraid of the Ukraine war and wanted “better living conditions and peace”.

The stakes are high in the race to replace President Klaus Iohannis, a liberal and staunch Ukraine ally, who has held the largely ceremonial post since 2014.

Romania, which has a 650-kilometre (400-mile) border with Ukraine, has become more important since Russia invaded its neighbour in 2022.

The Black Sea nation now plays a “vital strategic role” for NATO — as it is home to more than 5,000 soldiers — and the transit of Ukrainian grain, the New Strategy Center think tank said.

– Big Trump fan –

Simion, 38, is hoping to make a breakthrough as far-right parties across Europe notch up electoral successes.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has further “complicated” Romania’s choice, political analyst Cristian Pirvulescu told AFP.

Known for his fiery speeches, Simion — a Trump fan who sometimes dons a red cap in appreciation of his idol — hopes to get a boost from his victory.

Simion opposes sending military aid to Ukraine, wants a “more patriotic Romania” and frequently lashes out against what he calls the “greedy corrupt bubble” in Brussels.

Romania has so far only had “minions and cowards as leaders”, he recently said, adding that people “no longer accept to be treated as second-class citizens” in other countries.

Simion has seen his popularity surge by tapping into voter anger over record inflation — 10 percent last year and 5.5% predicted for 2024 — while promising to deliver affordable housing for all.

Should he reach the second round, analyst Pirvulescu predicts a “contagion effect” that would likely boost his AUR party in the December parliamentary election.

“Romanian democracy is in danger for the first time since the fall of communism in 1989,” he added.

– Russian ‘spies’ claim –

“I’m really afraid we’ll end up with Simion in the second round,” 36-year-old IT worker Oana Diaconu told AFP, expressing concern about the far-right leader’s unpredictable nature and attacks on the European Union.

The campaign has been marked by controversy and personal attacks, with Simion facing accusations of meeting with Russian spies — a claim he has denied.

Ciolacu has been criticised for his use of private jets.

Despite low popularity ratings, he hopes to win over voters with his promise of “stability” for Romania.

Ciolacu’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), which has shaped the country’s politics for more than three decades, currently governs in a coalition with the National Liberal Party.

Polling in third place is former journalist Elena Lasconi, who became mayor of the small town of Campulung and head of a centre-right opposition party, who could prove to be a surprise package.

“Our best hope might be to wake up with Lasconi in the second round — she seems to be the most honest candidate,” said Diaconu before hopping on a Bucharest tram.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm, with exit polls expected shortly after.