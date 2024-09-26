Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Family urges UK govt to secure release of Egyptian dissident

AFP

Published

Abdel Fattah was arrested in 2019 for sharing a Facebook post about police brutality 
Abdel Fattah was arrested in 2019 for sharing a Facebook post about police brutality  - Copyright AFP/File ALEX EDELMAN
Abdel Fattah was arrested in 2019 for sharing a Facebook post about police brutality  - Copyright AFP/File ALEX EDELMAN
Marie HEUCLIN

The family of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah urged the UK government on Thursday to act to ensure his release in three days’ time, when he will have served a full five years in custody.

Abdel Fattah, 42, was arrested on September 29, 2019. 

Just over two years later, he was handed a five-year sentence for “spreading false news” by sharing a Facebook post about police brutality.

But his family say the time he spent in pre-trial detention from 2019 means he should be freed on Saturday.

The activist, computer programmer and blogger, who was given British citizenship in 2022 through his British-born mother, mobilised youths in the 2011 uprising that unseated autocratic Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak.

Rights groups say there are more than 60,000 “prisoners of conscience” who have been jailed in Egypt under the rule of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak raised the case directly with the president during the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit in November 2022, which was held in Egypt.

French President Emmanuel Macron also took up his case with Sisi and US President Joe Biden raised human rights issues.

“If he is not out by September 29, it is an open-ended sentence. This means that they (the Egyptian authorities) can do anything,” one of his sisters, Mona Seif, told reporters in London.

Another sister, Sanaa Seif, said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been “extremely supportive” when his Labour party was in opposition.

– UK government ‘ignoring us’ –

But she said that since Labour came into government following the UK general election in July, it had been “hard to stay hopeful” as it felt like the government had been “ignoring us”.

Fiona O’Brien, head of press freedom body Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Abdel Fattah’s situation reflected “a bigger problem” of the UK failing to support its citizens.

It would be “a total failure” if the UK government did not — once again — stand up for one of its citizens, she added.

In a 2019 interview with the show “60 Minutes” on US broadcaster CBS, Sisi said there were no political prisoners in Egypt.

The former army chief became president in 2014 after leading the military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi a year earlier.

He has since overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent. 

Those jailed for criticising the political status quo have included academics, journalists, lawyers, activists, comedians, Islamists, presidential candidates and former MPs.

Rights group Amnesty International said Abdel Fattah should not be further detained after completing the full length of an “unjust prison term”.

“He is a prisoner of conscience. He should never have been forced to spend a single minute behind bars,” said Amnesty’s researcher Mahmoud Shalaby.

“The prospect that the authorities could further extend his unlawful imprisonment instead of releasing him is appalling,” he added.

In this article:Britain, Egypt, Rights
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Google accused Microsoft of imposing financial penalties on customers wanting to use a rival cloud service Google accused Microsoft of imposing financial penalties on customers wanting to use a rival cloud service

Business

Google files EU complaint over Microsoft cloud services

Microsoft has made it cost-prohibitive for clients to use Windows Server or other products on rival services, such as Google Cloud or Amazon's AWS.

23 hours ago
Investors and analysts warn that more state support is needed for the world's second-largest economy Investors and analysts warn that more state support is needed for the world's second-largest economy

Business

Cuts, cash, credit: China’s latest bid to jumpstart flagging economy

China this week unveiled a bundle of new measures aimed at kickstarting its economy.

21 hours ago
Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams

Entertainment

Vanessa Williams talks about her new album ‘Survivor’

Multifaceted entertainer Vanessa Williams chatted about her latest studio offering "Survivor" and being a part of the digital age.

20 hours ago
The outgoing co-leaders of Germany's Green party Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour in a file picture from September 25, 2024 The outgoing co-leaders of Germany's Green party Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour in a file picture from September 25, 2024

World

‘Worst crisis’: German Greens leaders quit after election losses

The outgoing co-leaders of Germany's Green party Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour in a file picture from September 25, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW...

22 hours ago