Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Family of Colombian killed in boat strike takes US to rights body

AFP

Published

Since the initial strikes in early September 2025, over 20 more vessels have been targeted in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, including this boat in mid-September
Since the initial strikes in early September 2025, over 20 more vessels have been targeted in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, including this boat in mid-September - Copyright AFP/File STR
Since the initial strikes in early September 2025, over 20 more vessels have been targeted in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, including this boat in mid-September - Copyright AFP/File STR

The family of a Colombian man killed in a US military strike on his boat in the Caribbean has lodged a complaint against the United States with a Washington-based rights panel. 

The family of 42-year-old Alejandro Carranza Medina, killed on September 15, reject assertions there were drugs on the vessel targeted in Washington’s anti-narcotics military campaign, insisting he was a fisherman doing his job on the open sea.

Carranza is one of more than 80 people killed in recent weeks in US strikes in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific on boats Washington claims, without providing evidence, were ferrying drugs.

Family members and victims’ governments insist some of those killed were fishermen, and rights groups say the strikes are illegal even if the targets were in fact drug traffickers.

“We know that Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defense, was responsible for ordering the bombing of boats like those of Alejandro Carranza Medina and the murder of all those on such boats,” reads the family’s complaint seen by AFP on Wednesday. 

It claimed the United States violated several of Carranza’s human rights, including his right to life and to due process.

The complaint to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) said Hegseth gave the orders “despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings.”

And it said US President Donald Trump “has ratified the conduct of Secretary Hegseth.”

Despite a growing outcry, the Pentagon chief said Tuesday the United States had “only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson insisted the strikes “are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict.”

The IACHR is a quasi-judicial body of the Organization of American States, created to promote and protect human rights in the region.

– A ‘good man’ –

In an interview with AFP in October, Carranza’s widow Katerine Hernandez said he had been a “good man.” He left behind four children.

“He had no ties to drug trafficking, and his daily activity was fishing,” Hernandez said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has called the US strikes “extrajudicial executions,” has vowed support for the family in its quest for justice.

Trump has deployed the world’s biggest aircraft carrier and an array of other military assets to the Caribbean, insisting they are there for counter-narcotics operations.

The administration insists it is effectively at war with alleged “narco-terrorists” and began carrying out strikes in early September.

Regional tensions have flared as a result, with Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro accusing Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for seeking regime change in Caracas.

Ties between Bogota and Washington are also at a low point. 

Leftist Petro has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants and the boat strikes, earning him US sanctions and accusations of being involved in drug trafficking himself.

Trump removed Colombia from a list of allies in the fight against narco trafficking but the country has so far escaped harsher punishment — possibly as Washington awaits the right’s likely return to power in 2026 elections.

In this article:Colombia, Diplomacy, Drugs, Military, Rights, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Photo courtesy of rawpixel.com on Freepik. Photo courtesy of rawpixel.com on Freepik.

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: To regulate AI or not to regulate — Australia decides existing laws will cover AI

Wait and see is actually a realistic approach for now, but AI cannot be allowed to become a sacred cow. Regulate as required.

5 hours ago
Tech firms are pouring massive sums into physical AI, and Morgan Stanley predicts the world could have more than a billion humanoid robots by 2050 Tech firms are pouring massive sums into physical AI, and Morgan Stanley predicts the world could have more than a billion humanoid robots by 2050

Tech & Science

Ten technology breakthroughs to watch out for in 2026

From generative AI 2.0 to emotion-sensitive devices and quantum-assisted design workflows, 2026 is set to push emerging technology far.

3 hours ago
Darius de Haas Darius de Haas

Entertainment

Darius de Haas talks about his new holiday music, upcoming shows at 54 Below, and the digital age

Actor and singer Darius de Haas chatted about his new holiday album and his forthcoming shows at 54 Below on December 16th and 17th.

23 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Business

Cyber insurance in 2026: Still a viable option?

Modern business depends fundamentally on technology, which makes the risk and impact of cybercrime higher than at any time in the past.

3 hours ago